Voiant Launches Voiant Hub 2.0 at ASCO: Setting a New Standard in Clinical Trial Imaging

Voiant Hub 2.0 is the newest version of Voiant trusted platform that is set to transform the industry. At the core of this innovation is Voiant ReadReady™, a proprietary image flow optimization process developed by Voiant AI Lab. ReadReady™ leverages artificial intelligence to automate quality control and image preparation, eliminating manual steps and accelerating time from intake to read.

"Voiant Hub 2.0 was built with a clear purpose: to break through the inefficiencies of legacy imaging platforms," said Bharath Ramakrishna, Sr. VP of Product and Innovation. "With this release, we are delivering the power of AI directly into the imaging workflow, empowering teams to make faster decisions with greater confidence. We are proud to set a new industry benchmark for imaging speed, accuracy, and compliance".

This AI-powered automation compresses the average image turnaround time from days to minutes, providing near-instant readiness for reader review and accelerating time to insight for sponsors, making it the ideal tool for rapid decision such as patient eligibility or treatment decisions.

Additional features specifically adapted to Oncology clinical trials were also part of this new release. Voiant ReadReady™ enables semi-automated RECIST and RANO, as it performs anatomy coverage checks, contrast detection, DICOM validation, organ segmentation, and lesion contouring—all within minutes of image upload. Other radiomic features included volume, shape, intensity, texture, and lesion heterogeneity. These biomarkers offer valuable insights into tumor characteristics and behavior, supporting the development of more effective treatment strategies and improving patient outcomes.

Voiant Hub 2.0 is now live and available to sponsors worldwide. Visit the Voiant team at Booth #32115 at ASCO to see a live demo and learn how ReadReady™ is transforming clinical imaging workflows.

About Voiant:

Voiant is the industry leading AI-based clinical trial imaging solution provider with unparalleled scientific and clinical domain expertise, providing biopharmaceutical companies with high-speed delivery of quality clinical endpoint data. Additional information is available at www.voiantclinical.com

Media Contact

Vivian Nguyen, Voiant, 1 (888) 963-3742, [email protected], www.voiantclinical.com

SOURCE Voiant