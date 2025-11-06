Voiant Publishes Breakthrough Research on Deep Learning for Geographic Atrophy Quantification in Diagnostics Journal

"Preliminary data with the current algorithm suggests that it performed well using imaging from different devices and most importantly appeared consistent across different phenotypic variants of AMD, including the common clinical scenario of concurrent nAMD and GA in the same eye." Post this

The research leverages Orion, Voiant's cloud-based reading platform developed by Voxeleron, a Voiant Company. Orion supports flexible reading center workflows with advanced editing tools, native file format compatibility, and automated segmentation for retinal layers, GA, and fluid regions. The purpose-built software enables multimodal analysis tools that are validated, reproducible, and tailored to sponsor needs.

The paper, first authored by Dr. Hasenin Al-khersan of the Retina Consultants of Texas, was co-authored by Voiant Senior Vice Presidents and co-founders of Voxeleron, Dr. Daniel Russakoff and Dr. Jonathan Oakley, along with Voiant's Ophthalmology Scientific Advisory Board members Dr. David Boyer and Dr. Charles Wykoff.

Dr. Charles Wykoff, Director of Research at The Retina Consultants of Texas and Chairman of the Research and Clinical Trials Subcommittee, Retina Consultants of America, said, "There remains a large unmet need to incorporate quantitative assessment of GA longitudinally into real-world clinical practice, and AI-powered analyses are a critical step in this process. Preliminary data with the current algorithm suggests that it performed well using imaging from different devices and most importantly appeared consistent across different phenotypic variants of AMD, including the common clinical scenario of concurrent nAMD and GA in the same eye."

"This work reflects Voiant's commitment to transparency in data and scientific validation," said Dr. Jonathan Oakley, Voiant Senior Vice President of Imaging & Data Sciences, "We're focused on developing tools that are rigorously tested and trusted by the research community. Orion offers a scalable solution for GA quantification, supporting emerging therapies with reliable, reproducible imaging tailored to applicable clinical needs."

Geographic atrophy is an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and a leading cause of vision loss in older adults. Although there is currently no cure, new therapies that can slow disease progression are emerging, making the need for precise and efficient imaging solutions more critical than ever. Voiant is addressing this gap by developing AI-powered tools that streamline GA endpoint analysis, enabling more consistent and objective measurements across clinical trials.

