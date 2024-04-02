Voiant's Commitment to Quality Affirmed by FDA Inspection with No Findings Raised

Laura Guzman, VP of QA and Regulatory Compliance at Voiant "We are delighted to receive such positive feedback from the FDA inspectors. Their recognition of our robust processes, validates our team's dedication to maintaining exceptional data integrity and comprehensive documentation practices." Post this

Laura Guzman, VP of QA and Regulatory Compliance at Voiant, said, "We are delighted to receive such positive feedback from the FDA inspectors. Their recognition of our robust processes—having no concerns and encouraging us to 'keep up the good work'—validates our team's dedication to maintaining exceptional data integrity and comprehensive documentation practices."

This successful inspection not only underscores Voiant's unwavering commitment to quality but also enhances the company's standing as a reliable partner in the journey from clinical trials to market-ready pharmaceuticals.

"As we continue to pave the way for the future of clinical trials imaging, this validation from the FDA serves as a testament to Voiant's diligent and systematic approach to every aspect of our work," Jim Primerano, CEO at Voiant, added.

The results of the FDA inspection reflect Voiant's promise to uphold the highest standards in all areas of its operation, ensuring that all partners, stakeholders, and regulatory bodies can have the utmost confidence in the company's processes and outputs.

