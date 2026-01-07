Voicegain Acquires TrampolineAI to deliver End-to-End Contact Center AI for Healthcare Payers

"We're seeing strong demand from healthcare payers for a production-ready Voice AI platform. TrampolineAI brings deep payer contact center expertise and deployments at scale, accelerating our mission at Voicegain." — Arun Santhebennur Post this

Over the past two years, Voicegain has scaled Casey, an AI Voice Agent purpose-built for health plans, TPAs, utilization management, and other healthcare payer businesses. Casey answers and triages member and provider calls in health insurance payer call centers. After performing HIPAA validation, Casey automates routine caller intents related to claims, eligibility, coverage/benefits, and prior authorization. For calls requiring live assistance, Casey transfers the interaction context via screen pop to human agents.

TrampolineAI has developed a payer-focused Generative AI suite of contact center products—Assist, Analyze, and Auto QA—designed to enhance human agent efficiency and effectiveness. The platform analyzes conversations between members and agents in real-time, leveraging real-time transcription and Gen AI models. It provides real-time answers by scanning plan documents such as Summary of Benefits and Coverage (SBCs) and Summary Plan Descriptions (SPDs), fills agent checklists automatically, and generates payer-optimized interaction summaries. Since its founding, TrampolineAI has established deployments with leading TPAs and health plans, processing hundreds of thousands of member interactions.

"Our mission at Voicegain is to enable businesses to deploy private, mission-critical Voice AI at scale," said Arun Santhebennur, Co-founder and CEO of Voicegain. "As we enter 2026, we are seeing strong demand from healthcare payers for a comprehensive, production-ready Voice AI platform. The TrampolineAI team brings deep expertise in healthcare payer operations and contact center technology, and their solutions are already deployed at scale across multiple payer environments."

Through this acquisition, Voicegain expands the Casey platform with purpose-built capabilities for payer contact centers, including AI-assisted agent workflows, real-time sentiment analysis, and automated quality monitoring. TrampolineAI customers gain access to Voicegain's AI Voice Agents, enterprise-grade Voice AI infrastructure including real-time and batch transcription, and large-scale deployment capabilities, while continuing to receive uninterrupted service.

"We founded TrampolineAI to address the significant administrative cost challenges healthcare payers face by deploying Generative Voice AI in production environments at scale," said Mike Bourke, Founder and CEO of TrampolineAI. "Joining Voicegain allows us to accelerate that mission with their enterprise-grade infrastructure, engineering capabilities, and established customer base in the healthcare payer market. Together, we can deliver a truly comprehensive solution that serves the full range of contact center needs."

A TPA deploying TrampolineAI noted the platform's immediate impact, stating that the data and insights surfaced by the application were fantastic, allowing the organization to see trends and issues immediately across all incoming calls.

The combined platform positions Voicegain to deliver a complete contact center solution spanning IVA call automation, real-time transcription and agent assist, Medicare and Medicaid compliant automated QA, and next-generation analytics with native LLM analysis capabilities. Integration work is already in progress, and customers will begin seeing benefits of the combined platform in Q1 2026.

Following the acquisition, TrampolineAI founding team members Mike Bourke and Jason Fama have joined Voicegain's Advisory Board, where they will provide strategic guidance on product development and AI innovation for healthcare payer applications.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Voicegain

Voicegain offers healthcare payer-focused AI Voice Agents and a private Voice AI platform that enables enterprises to build, deploy, and scale voice-driven applications. Voicegain Casey is designed specifically for healthcare payers, supporting automated and assisted customer service interactions with enterprise-grade security, scalability, and compliance. For more information, visit voicegain.ai.

About TrampolineAI

TrampolineAI was a venture-backed voice AI company focused on healthcare payer solutions. The company applies Generative Voice AI to contact centers to improve operational efficiency, member experience, and compliance through real-time agent assist, sentiment analysis, and automated quality assurance technologies. For more information, visit trampolineai.com.

