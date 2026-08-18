Voicegain Appoints Brian Krajewski as Vice President of Customer Success as Healthcare Payer Business Accelerates

"Health plans don't have a technology problem. They have a 'did it actually work' problem" — Brian Krajewski, Vice President of Customer Success, Voicegain Post this

Brian's appointment comes at an important point in Voicegain's growth. Health plans are turning to artificial intelligence to improve member and provider experience while lowering operating costs, and that demand has driven Voicegain's traction in the payer market. New business wins are creating the need for leadership dedicated to ensuring customers achieve strong outcomes as they implement and expand Voicegain solutions.

"Adding Brian to our leadership team is another exciting milestone in Voicegain's growth," said Arun Santhebennur, Co-Founder and CEO of Voicegain. "Our healthcare payer customer base has grown to fifteen in 2026. With that growth comes an even greater responsibility to make sure our customers are successful with their investments in Voicegain. Brian has a deep understanding of the needs of payer customers, the problems they are trying to solve, and knows how to build strong, trusted relationships."

Voicegain Casey suite is purpose-built for healthcare payers and helps organizations transform their contact center operations through conversational AI. Casey enables payers to Automate routine inbound and outbound member and provider calls, Augment front line contact center staff with real-time AI assistance, and Analyze conversations to improve quality, compliance, performance, and customer experience.

"Health plans don't have a technology problem. They have a 'did it actually work' problem.," said Brian Krajewski, Vice President of Customer Success at Voicegain. "Health plans are under tremendous pressure to improve service while managing costs and increasing engagement. Voicegain has an opportunity to make a meaningful difference, and I'm excited to work alongside our customers to ensure they get the greatest possible value from these capabilities."

Brian will serve as a strategic partner to Voicegain customers like Alliance Health and Samaritan, helping them move beyond simply deploying AI technology to achieving measurable business and operational results. His payer experience will also provide an important customer perspective as Voicegain continues to enhance Casey and expand its healthcare capabilities.

About Voicegain

Voicegain provides enterprise Voice AI solutions designed to help organizations automate, augment, and analyze voice interactions. For healthcare payers, Voicegain Casey provides a purpose-built Voice AI suite that helps Health Plans, TPAs, utilization and care management organizations, and other healthcare organizations automate routine member and provider interactions, support contact center agents with real-time AI assistance, and analyze conversations for quality, compliance, sentiment, and customer insights.

Founded in 2020, Voicegain is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit Voicegain.

Media Contact

Arun Santhebennur

Co-founder & CEO, Voicegain

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.voicegain.ai

Media Contact

Arun Santhebennur, Voicegain, 1 9725180863 701, [email protected], https://www.voicegain.ai

SOURCE Voicegain