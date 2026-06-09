Voicegain Appoints Tracy Puleo as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Voice AI growth in Healthcare Call Centers

Industry Veteran brings deep Healthcare expertise to help scale and support Voicegain's rapid growth with Health Plans, TPAs, PBMs and care management companies

DALLAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voicegain, a leading provider of AI-powered voice solutions for healthcare payers and contact centers, today announced the appointment of Tracy Puleo as Vice President of Sales.

In this role, Tracy will lead Voicegain's sales strategy, revenue growth initiatives, and customer acquisition efforts as the company rapidly scales its presence among health plans – Commercial, Medicaid and MA, third-party administrators (TPAs), and healthcare organizations seeking to transform member and provider experiences through generative Voice AI.

Tracy will lead sales for Voicegain Casey, a healthcare payer-focused software suite of three products that span the entire caller journey. They are (1) Conversational AI Voice Agents (2) Real-time Agent Assist (AI Co-Pilot) and (3) AI-Powered QA and Coaching Automation and Voice-of-Customer analytics. With the Voicegain Casey suite, healthcare organizations can elevate the member experience while lowering the operating costs of call centers.

Voicegain has rapidly emerged as a trusted AI partner for healthcare payer organizations with Voicegain Casey being used by over a dozen companies including Alliance Health, Samaritan Health, UnitedAg and Cottingham Buttler. Casey enables these organizations to augment their call center staff with real-time AI powered guidance and to automate routine member and provider inquiries like claims, eligibility and prior authorization status. Casey also analyzes 100% of all voice customer interactions and generates an automated QA score, extracts caller sentiment, CSAT and other Gen AI powered insights.

Voicegain Casey is built on the Voicegain platform, a leading privacy-first Voice AI platform that transcribes over 3 Billion minutes of audio for leading enterprises and mid-market companies. It is HIPAA, PCI and SOC-2 compliant and supports PII redaction, speaker diarization and 99 languages.

"Tracy is a proven healthcare sales leader with a strong track record of building relationships, delivering results, and helping healthcare organizations solve complex challenges," said Arun Santhebennur, Co-Founder and CEO of Voicegain. "Health plans face significant pressures to maintain and improve their HEDIS/STAR ratings and lower their administrative costs. They are looking for practical and proven AI solutions that improve member experience, increase operational efficiency, and drive measurable outcomes. Tracy's expertise and leadership will be instrumental in helping us accelerate our growth and expand our impact across the healthcare industry."

Tracy brings extensive experience in healthcare technology, payer engagement, customer experience, and enterprise sales and has led Sales for organizations like Zipari, Vimly Benefits, and ClickBoarding. Throughout her career, she has successfully partnered with health plans and healthcare organizations to implement innovative software solutions that increase member satisfaction, enhance operational performance, and support organizational growth.

"I am excited to join Voicegain at such a pivotal time," said Tracy Puleo. "Healthcare organizations are under tremendous pressure to improve member experiences while controlling costs and increasing efficiency. Voicegain Casey addresses these challenges in a meaningful way, and I look forward to working with our customers and partners to help them realize the full value of AI-driven engagement."

As Vice President of Sales, Tracy will focus on expanding Voicegain's customer base with healthcare payers, strengthening strategic partnerships, and helping organizations leverage AI to improve outcomes for members, providers, and contact center teams.

About Voicegain

Voicegain is a healthcare focused Voice AI company that offers AI Voice Agents, Real-time Agent Assist, Voice-of-Customer based analytics and automated quality assurance solutions. These products are designed to improve contact center efficiency and performance and elevate the member experiences.

Media Contact

Arun Santhebennur

Co-founder & CEO, Voicegain

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.voicegain.ai

Media Contact

Arun Santhebennur, Voicegain, 1 9725180863 701, [email protected], https://www.voicegain.ai/conversational-ivr

SOURCE Voicegain