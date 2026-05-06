VOICEINSPORT Introduces College Mentor Program Presented by She's Connected by AT&T

"Through VOICEINSPORT and AT&T's She's Connected initiative, college women athletes are mentoring the next generation while building leadership skills and creating connection through sport." Post this

The VOICEINSPORT College Mentor Program, presented by She's Connected by AT&T, will feature multiple forms of mentorship on the VIS platform, including 1:1 mentoring, group mentoring sessions, and VIS Clips — short video responses from mentors answering athlete questions inside the app. Building on She's Connected by AT&T's commitment to storytelling, mentorship, and connectivity, the program creates more ways for college athletes and youth in sport to connect through meaningful mentorship. A key launch feature is the new 4-Month Mentor Matching Program, where youth are paired with a mentor for four months and can choose to meet weekly, biweekly, or monthly, creating the opportunity for deeper relationships.

In addition to mentoring, the 50 college VIS Mentors will participate in a leadership and business-building experience developed by VOICEINSPORT and presented by She's Connected by AT&T. Athletes in the program will gain access to live educational sessions, a VIS Founder Playbook, curated resources, community, and a growing network of women across sport and business, helping them strengthen their leadership skills, build confidence in their future, and explore how to shape business opportunities beyond the game.

"She's Connected by AT&T is the ideal presenting sponsor for this program because it recognizes that women athletes are not only leaders in sport — they are leaders in business, culture, and community," said Stef Strack, Founder & CEO of VOICEINSPORT. "With this new College Mentor Program, we are creating real opportunities for women athletes through mentorship while also building a stronger pathway for girls to stay in sport through trusted relationships on the VOICEINSPORT platform. This program is about leadership in action — helping college athletes build their future while giving back to the next generation."

The program launches at an important moment for women athletes. As social engagement and visibility for women in sport continue to rise, women athletes are demonstrating strong influence and connection with audiences. The VOICEINSPORT College Mentor Program is designed to help address NIL pay gaps by creating direct revenue opportunities, while also investing in leadership development, mentorship experience, and long-term business skills.

"When I think back to my younger self, I know how much I would have valued having someone say, 'I see you, and you can do this,'" said Kayla DiCello, VIS Mentor and gymnast. "Gymnastics has taught me that the journey matters just as much as the outcome, and through VOICEINSPORT and She's Connected by AT&T, I get to share those lessons with the next generation. Younger girls need to see what's possible from women who are living it now — balancing sport, school, leadership, and building a future beyond the game. NIL has opened new doors for women athletes, but this program is about something bigger: showing up for the girls who come after us and helping them believe they belong."

Every young athlete deserves to feel like someone is in their corner," said Gianna Bullock, VIS Mentor. "As an individual sport, progress in track and field can feel lonely at times because so much of the work happens one step, one practice, and one race at a time. Through VOICEINSPORT and She's Connected by AT&T, I'm proud to mentor athletes on confidence, navigating setbacks, handling pressure, and believing they belong in sport.

"She's Connected by AT&T was created to spotlight women who are breaking barriers across sport, business, and their communities, and this program brings that mission to life in a powerful way," said Sabina Ahmed, AT&T. "We're proud to present the VOICEINSPORT College Mentor Program and support a model that helps college athletes lead, grow their skills, and create meaningful impact for the next generation of athletes and leaders in sport."

By combining digital mentorship, leadership development, and business-building education, the VOICEINSPORT College Mentor Program is designed to create impact on both sides of the ecosystem: more opportunity, confidence, and support for girls in sport, and more income, leadership experience, and future-building skills for women athletes. As part of the program, VOICEINSPORT will also host a select number of on-campus events during the year to bring the experience to life in person, connect college athletes more deeply to the VIS and She's Connected by AT&T communities, and create new moments of mentorship and visibility on campuses.

The VOICEINSPORT College Mentor Program reflects VIS's broader mission to increase access, visibility, and mentorship for girls and women in sport, while also creating meaningful economic opportunities for women athletes themselves. On the VIS platform, mentorship is a pathway for girls to stay in sport and for women athletes to build leadership, community, and their future.

Girls interested in receiving mentorship can sign up to join the VOICEINSPORT community and learn more about the 4-Month Mentor Matching Program, 1:1 mentoring, group mentoring sessions, and VIS Clips on the platform.

About VOICEINSPORT

VOICEINSPORT, the global sports company, provides a community-based platform for digital services in mental health, nutrition, sport science and mentoring from pro athletes to keep girls and women in sport. The VOICEINSPORT membership comes with free access to original articles written by women athletes, weekly podcasts, advocacy tools to drive change and a community forum. Paid services include a mentoring platform designed to increase the visibility to pro & collegiate athlete role models and access to both clinical & non-clinical sessions with the top 80 experts in sport psychology, sport nutrition and women's health. Founded in 2019, VOICEINSPORT is based in NYC and is self-funded by sports industry Executive and Advocate Stef Strack. Visit www.voiceinsport.com for the latest company news and follow @voiceinsport on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About She's Connected by AT&T

She's Connected by AT&T emphasizes AT&T's strong commitment to invest in women's sports, elevating the unique strengths and perspectives of women leaders both on and off the field. For the last five years, She's Connected by AT&T has chronicled the personal stories of women breaking barriers in sport, music, business, and their communities to inspire the next generation of leaders to continue making a real impact. Through storytelling, mentorship, and connectivity, She's Connected by AT&T has become a powerful platform where women athletes and business owners come to offer real insight on what it takes to reach new heights. To learn more about the She's Connected by AT&T program, visit att.com/shesconnected.

Media Contact

Stef Strack, VOICEINSPORT, 1 9178630078, [email protected], www.voiceinsport.com

SOURCE VOICEINSPORT