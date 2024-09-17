Voicera AI Launches Sincerity™ - AI for Business Intelligence

The Definitive Platform for AI-Powered Business Intelligence Targets Three New Markets

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voicera AI, the definitive SaaS platform for AI-powered business intelligence announced today the public availability of its new Sincerity™️ video and audio analysis application, and the simultaneous launch into three new market verticals.

Sincerity™️ by Voicera AI is a cutting-edge AI-powered application that evaluates human verbal and non-verbal cues from both video and audio communications to determine whether the statements made are trustworthy. Sincerity doesn't replace human judgment or experience. Rather it provides an objective and consistent perspective into the authenticity, reliability, and intent behind business communications, helping to reduce reliance on subjective impressions and build trust in transactions.

"We are excited to showcase to the public some of the game-changing business intelligence technology our engineers and data scientists have been working so incredibly hard on developing these last twelve months," said Voicera's founder and CEO, Chandra de Keyser. "Sincerity by Voicera is our new AI-powered video and audio analysis application that starts with a video or audio file uploaded to our easy-to-use platform. Then, Sincerity analyzes the speaker's voice, facial expressions, and body language to provide our customer with feedback on the presence (or absence) of deceptive behavior. Now more than ever, businesses are challenged with finding tools that enhance decision-making and prioritize customer trust, and they are finding value in the tools that Voicera AI offers."

Concurrent with public availability, Voicera is launching Sincerity™️ for business customers in three important new markets:

Legal – case management; discovery and trial preparation

HR – recruiting; onboarding; and internal investigations

VC/Investors – company and founder screening; due diligence

"The use cases in these verticals align well with Sincerity's current offering," noted de Keyser, "and we believe our launch customers will have the advantage of helping define and prioritize future product developments."

About Voicera AI

Founded in 2022, Voicera AI is the leading platform for turning unstructured data into business intelligence. Our multimodal AI core connects to customer data - text, audio, or video - in a secure environment bringing hidden business opportunities to light. Voicera makes in-depth customer intelligence available to every stakeholder in the business; improving alignment and coordination between teams with real-time insights that reveal true customer preferences and enhance trust.

