Vokka Launches Exclusive Perfume Gift Combos with Rakhi for a Fragrant Raksha Bandhan 2025

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Vokka's Limited-Edition Gift Combos — luxury perfumes paired with handcrafted Rakhis. A perfect blend of elegance, fragrance & sibling love.

NEW DELHI, Aug. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the spirit of sibling love fills the air, Vokka is adding a touch of elegance and fragrance to the celebrations with the launch of its Limited-Edition Raksha Bandhan Gift Combos. These beautifully curated gift sets include luxury perfumes bundled with handcrafted Rakhis, making them the perfect token of appreciation and affection this festive season.

Whether you're near or far, express your bond with a gift that lingers — both in memory and in scent. Each combo is thoughtfully designed to celebrate the eternal bond between brothers and sisters, blending sophistication with tradition.

What's Inside the Rakhi Gift Combos:

Premium Luxury perfume for men & women

Designer handcrafted Rakhi's

Elegant gift packaging

Personalized message card

Free shipping all over India

Special festive discounts up to 80% off

The Rakhi Perfume Gift Combos are available for a limited time only — until stocks last.

We wanted to go beyond the usual Raksha Bandhan. Whether you're gifting your brother a bold new fragrance or treating your sister to something elegant and timeless, Vokka's premium collection ensures every moment is wrapped in scent and sentiment. "Fragrance is deeply emotional and evocative. By combining it with the sacred thread of Rakhi, we're offering siblings a way to celebrate with something meaningful, luxurious, and lasting."

"Luxury & premium perfumes that celebrate individuality and evoke memorable experiences—this Rakhi, we're making it more accessible to everyone," said a spokesperson from Vokka.

Make Raksha Bandhan 2025 unforgettable — with love, tradition, and a hint of luxury.

Key Highlights:

Up to 80% Off on select perfumes

Free Shipping PAN India

Explore the full Rakhi Collection: https://vokka.in/collections/rakhi-2025

About Vokka

At Vokka, we are passionate about creating exquisite perfumes that not only captivate your senses but also become a cherished part of your personal story. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction drives everything we do.

