Volans Tequila Unveils Still Strength Blanco, a Celebration of Old School Flavor and the Art of Fermentation

For many years Master Distiller Felipe Camarena, the owner of the renowned El Pandillo distillery, NOM 1579, had been producing tequila in stainless tanks without fibers, but in 2022 Camarena took on a new project--he built two large tanks to ferment mosto with agave fibers.

"We want our still strength to have the most authentic and traditional flavor. We wanted a tequila like my grandfather used to drink," said Cristina Allen, co-owner and operator of Volans Tequila. "Fermenting with the agave fibers gives that complexity we are looking for."

Producing a tequila to a specific proof is a labor-intensive process. It starts with the brix levels while fermenting. Brix is a way to measure how much sugar is in a liquid. The tanks without fibers are monitored for levels around 9-11 brix for six days and with fibers between 12-14 brix for seven days. During distillation, the tails are carefully monitored every few minutes, using a chromatograph to help determine cuts, and the process must be precisely executed three times to arrive at exactly 106 proof each time.

Each of Volans' tequilas is a blend of spring, rain, and deep well water. But the 106-proof Still Strength Blanco boasts a breakdown of 40% spring water and 60% deep-well water. Ten percent of the overall expression is derived from fiber-fermented tequila.

The payoff from Volans Still Strength Blanco's unique fiber fermentation is notable, with a flavorful profile that is gaining the brand recognition from critics and the tequila community. On Tequila Matchmaker, Still Strength Blanco boasts an impressive panel rating. Fans note the fruity and spicy nose and silky aromas accompanied by creamy, mouth-watering, sweet agave flavors with a punch of pepper and almond paste for a smooth and satisfying finish.

To learn more about Volans Tequila's Still Strength Blanco and where to purchase it, visit volanstequila.com.

About Volans Tequila

Volans Tequila was founded in 2016 by Chad and Cristina Allen alongside Chad's mother, Lonnie Allen, owner of luxury flyfishing resort Three Rivers Ranch in Idaho. They partner with Master Distiller Felipe Camarena, a legend in the tequila business; his family has been growing agave since the 1880s & distilling for four generations.

Volans Tequila is crafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, at El Pandillo Distillery, NOM-1579. El Pandillo not only makes the best tequila in the world but is one of the most sustainable distilleries. Innovations include mosto warming tanks, eco-farming practices, rooftop rain collection, vinaza treatment, solid agave waste recycling, and not a drop of water is wasted at the distillery.

Volans operations are based in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Volans Tequila is made with pride using historical and traditional tequila-making methods while also embracing sustainability and innovation.

