Volcanica Coffee Launches New Coffee Process Collection

Here is more detail on each process in the new collection:

Natural Process Coffee differs from other methods as the ripe coffee cherries are sun-dried on raised beds for 8-12 days resulting in a rich, smooth body with medium acidity and juicy flavor notes.

Fermented Coffee is an artisanal approach to coffee processing that draws inspiration from centuries-old fermentation practices in other industries, such as winemaking. After harvesting, coffee cherries are carefully sorted and placed in sealed containers, tanks, or fermentation beds. Here, they undergo a controlled fermentation period that produces vibrant and nuanced flavors of berries, stone fruits, and tropical delights.

Anaerobic Coffee is an experimental coffee processing method that includes the absence of oxygen during processing. Anaerobic fermentation enhances fruity notes, often revealing vibrant berry, stone fruit, and tropical flavors, reminiscent of a luscious fruit bouquet.

Honey Process Coffee is a time-honored technique that originated in Central America and has gained popularity among specialty coffee producers globally. Unlike traditional processing methods, Honey Process Coffee retains a portion of the coffee cherry's mucilage during drying, resulting in a sticky, honey-like layer around the coffee bean.

Volcanica Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster that imports 150+ exotic coffees from volcanic regions around the world. The mineral-rich soil from volcanic regions produces coffee that is aromatic and remarkable in taste. The company is a Certified USDA Organic Coffee roastery and carries a broad line of estate, peaberry, decaf and flavored coffees. Volcanica Coffee's website offers subscriptions and individual purchases. For more information, visit www.VolcanicaCoffee.com.

