Volcanica Coffee Launches New Wholesale Coffee Offering For Businesses - Exotic Specialty Coffee Roaster and Online Retailer Expands Beyond D2C Sales

"Launching a wholesale offering was a natural extension to complement our direct-to-consumer online sales success. Our new wholesale platform is an all-in-one portal for business owners to easily procure coffee for their business," says Maurice Contreras, founder and CEO of Volcanica Coffee.

Private-label coffee is also available through the wholesale platform allowing companies to craft a unique customized flavor profile that resonates with clientele and expands the brand while building customer loyalty and recognition.

Benefits of Volcanica Coffee's Wholesale Program include:

Fresh Roasted and High-Quality Specialty Coffee: All coffees are fresh roasted in our Certified USDA Organic Coffee Roastery just before being shipped to ensure the highest quality.

Cost-Effective and Free Shipping: We offer competitive pricing, free shipping with a minimum order of 20 lbs. and no contracts are required.

Ease of Ordering: Quick and easy ordering process for businesses of any size and know-how. Wholesale customers can order as needed or set up automatic delivery every week or month.

Directly Sourced: Most coffee is directly sourced from responsible farms.

Wide Variety: A diverse array of the best specialty coffees including Café Favorites, Espresso, Cold Brew, Organic and Fair Trade options.

ABOUT VOLCANICA COFFEE

Volcanica Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster that imports 150+ exotic coffees from volcanic regions around the world. The mineral-rich soil from volcanic regions produces coffee that is aromatic and remarkable in taste. The company is a Certified USDA Organic Coffee Roastery and carries a broad line of estate, peaberry, decaf and flavored coffees. Volcanica Coffee's website offers subscriptions, individual purchases and wholesale options.

For more information about wholesale coffee, visit https://wholesalecoffees.com/.

For more information about Volcanica Coffee, visit www.VolcanicaCoffee.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Prah, Volcanica Coffee, 1 3129533257, [email protected], https://wholesalecoffees.com/

SOURCE Volcanica Coffee