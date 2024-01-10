Volio Imports Amplifies Market Presence Selecting Colangelo & Partners as Agency of Record

Volio Imports announces Integrated Communication Program focused on the promotion of selected Italian wine brands

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volio Imports, a leading importer of premium wines from Italy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Colangelo & Partners as its Agency of Record for a new 2024 Integrated Communication program. This strategic partnership aims to elevate Volio Imports' brand presence, strengthen communication channels, and foster continued growth in the competitive beverage industry.

Colangelo & Partners, a renowned integrated communications agency specializing in the wine and spirits sector, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. The agency is well-known for its innovative approach, creative campaigns, and comprehensive understanding of the evolving dynamics within the beverage industry.

"We are excited to strengthen our presence in the US market for our Italian portfolio, and I am confident that Colangelo & Partners will affirm the strength of our portfolio in the US with trade and consumer publications as well as help position our winery partners as a leaders within their respective regions." said Charles Lazzara, CEO and Founder at Volio Imports.

Colangelo & Partners will leverage its extensive network and industry knowledge to craft compelling narratives that resonate with Volio Imports' target audience. As part of the program, the collaboration between Volio Imports and Colangelo & Partners will place a special emphasis on the promotion of three Italian wine brands within Volio Imports' distinguished portfolio: Berlucchi,Famiglia Cecchi, and Tenuta Argentiera, which stand as epitomes of Italian winemaking excellence.

Through targeted media relations efforts, Volio Imports and Colangelo & Partners aim to highlight the unique qualities of these three esteemed brands, cementing their status as some of the most high-quality and sought-after Italian wines in the market.

"We are honored to be chosen as Volio Imports' Agency of Record for the upcoming year. Our team is eager to collaborate with Volio Imports to create impactful and memorable campaigns that will not only elevate their brand but also contribute to their continued success in the market," said Gino Colangelo, President at Colangelo & Partners.

As part of the integrated communication program, Colangelo & Partners will work closely with Volio Imports to develop and execute strategic initiatives that align with the company's goals and values. The agency's data-driven approach, coupled with creative storytelling, aims to establish Volio Imports as a prominent player in the minds of media and industry professionals alike.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Noemi Mengo, Account Executive at Colangelo & Partners: [email protected]

About Volio Imports:

Volio Imports is a leading importer of Italian wines, curating a portfolio that represents the Italian wine experience from the everyday to the iconic. Founded in 2007, and committed to being carbon neutral since 2019, Volio specializes in multigenerational, dirt-driven and distinctive estate wines from renowned vineyards across Italy.

Volio's mission is to bring the consumer experience closer to the vineyard experience.

http://www.volioimports.com

About Colangelo & Partners:

Colangelo & Partners specializes in wine and spirits brands, and has long established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results.

http://www.colangelopr.com

Media Contact

Noemi Mengo, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE Colangelo & Partners