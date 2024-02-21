Volio Imports Announces the Addition of 'Il Marroneto' to their Growing Italian Portfolio

Iconic Brunello di Montalcino Winery 'Il Marroneto' Partners with Volio in Select US Markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volio Imports, a leading national importer of premium Italian wines, is pleased to announce Il Marroneto as the newest addition to its portfolio in Colorado, Florida, and Texas.

Il Marroneto, widely celebrated as one of the top 10 producers in Montalcino, joins a great company in Volio's fine wine portfolio.

The history of Marroneto began in 1974, when Giuseppe Mori purchased a historical building tracing back to 1246 on the north side of Montalcino that was once used to dry chestnuts ("marroni" in Tuscan dialect) and make flour. Together with his sons Andrea and Alessandro, Giuseppe planted the first 3000 meters of vineyards in 1975, followed by subsequent plantings in 1979 and 1984.

The first harvest was vinified in 1976, while 1980 marked the first bottled vintage of this now iconic producer. Under the shadow of the Madonna delle Grazie church, at 430 meters of altitude, the vineyards benefit from a unique microclimate leading to wines that are distinctively elegant, balanced, fresh, and fruit forward. With over 40 years of winemaking at the estate, Alessandro Mori has established Il Marroneto as one of the most prestigious historical wineries in Montalcino.

The estate produces 4 standout wines from the tiny, 8 hectare estate, but only two will be made available to the US due to limited production: The Brunello di Montalcino DOCG, and Brunello di Montalcino DOCG "Madonna delle Grazie," which represents what Alessandro believes to be the highest expression of Il Marroneto's terroir. Madonna delle Grazie is a single-vineyard Brunello produced only in the best vintages, from a selection of barrels within the cellar that come from the vineyards surrounding the Madonna delle Grazie church sitting just above the estate.

"We are proud to be partnering with Alessandro & Iacopo Mori at Il Marroneto," says Charles Lazzara, founder and CEO of Volio Imports, "This is an exciting opportunity for Volio as we are dedicated to sharing the stories of Italy's great wines with the United States, and we are eager to support the growth of Il Marroneto's superb reputation in these leading US markets."

Il Marroneto makes an intuitive partner for Volio Imports, as Lazzara has built his Tuscan portfolio by seeking out wines that tell a compelling story about the history, and future, of Montalcino. Il Marroneto joins other incredible producers from Montalcino represented regionally by Volio Imports such as Soldera, Stella di Campalto, and Salicutti.

The partnership will begin with the launch of Il Marroneto's 2019 vintages.

About Volio Imports:

Volio Imports is a leading importer of Italian wines, curating a portfolio that represents the Italian wine experience from the everyday to the iconic. Founded in 2007, and committed to being carbon neutral since 2019, Volio specializes in multigenerational, dirt-driven and distinctive estate wines from renowned vineyards across Italy.

Volio's mission is to bring the consumer experience closer to the vineyard experience.

http://www.volioimports.com

About Il Marroneto:

Il Marroneto winery, founded in 1974, is celebrated as one of the top ten producers in Montalcino. The small estate with 8 hectares of Sangiovese vines is located under the shadow of the Madonna delle Grazie church, at 430 meters of altitude, and the vineyards benefit from a unique microclimate leading to wines that are distinctively elegant, balanced, fresh, and fruit forward.

http://www.ilmarroneto.com

