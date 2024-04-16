Volition Capital Appoints Pete Lamson as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Portfolio Operations to Drive Portfolio Company Success and Operational Excellence

I look forward to partnering with Volition's talented team and portfolio company leaders to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable, industry leading value creation. Post this

Prior to joining Volition Capital, Lamson served as CEO of Employ, where he led a private equity-backed roll-up of four businesses in the HRTech space – including JazzHR, a company backed by Volition Capital, where Lamson also served as CEO. During his tenure at JazzHR, the company saw remarkable growth and culminated in a merger that formed the category leader in the HRTech recruiting market.

Lamson's experience in driving successful mergers and acquisitions, coupled with his deep understanding of the software and technology sectors will be invaluable to Volition's continued focus on strategic investment opportunities and maximizing value for investors and portfolio companies alike.

"I am thrilled to join Volition and contribute to the firm's mission of driving transformative growth across our portfolio companies," said Pete Lamson. "I believe that building great companies requires a combination of strategic vision, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to customer success. I look forward to partnering with Volition's talented team and portfolio company leaders to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable, industry leading value creation."

While Lamson will focus primarily on providing strategic guidance to portfolio companies, as COO he will also play a pivotal role in enhancing Volition's operational efficiency, strengthening internal processes, and fostering a culture of excellence across the organization.

Sean Cantwell, Managing Partner at Volition Capital, expressed confidence in Lamson, stating, "Pete brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of delivering results in the technology and software sectors. His operational expertise, metrics-driven approach to accelerated profitable revenue growth, and people-driven leadership will be invaluable assets to Volition and our portfolio as we support our growing investments."

Before his roles at Employ and JazzHR, Lamson was Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Carbonite, where he was a member of the executive leadership team that led the company's IPO. At Carbonite, Pete played a pivotal role in driving 20 consecutive quarters of record revenue growth. His expertise in sales strategy, customer acquisition, and market expansion will be instrumental in guiding Volition's portfolio companies through various stages of growth and market penetration.

Lamson is a graduate of Middlebury College and Harvard Business School.

About Volition Capital

Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.7 billion in assets under management and has invested in and/or provided sub-advisory advice to more than 40 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.volitioncapital.com.

