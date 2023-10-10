Volley and miPADDLE Pair Up to Help Platform Tennis Pros and Players Improve their Game

The majority of platform tennis players, myself included, are constantly looking for new ways to practice and get better, but the sport wasn't leveraging technology to support this goal - until now. Tweet this

miPADDLE, a premier training content service in the paddle community, offers instructional videos from some of the world's best pros and instructors, including six-time APTA National Champion Johan du Randt and the number one ranked player Florentina Hanisch. The pros provide guidance on match, technique, and training drills to players of all skill levels, helping them advance their gameplay. miPADDLE also offers racquet sports apparel, an "Ask a Pro" Q&A forum, and features a match tracker to assist players in keeping track of important insights so they can strategize against specific opponents.

High-quality video footage will be posted on miPADDLE's website and social media to demonstrate how Volley works and showcase ways that players and pros can use it for everyday training and teaching. Because new technology can be intimidating, the use of web content and "paddle storytellers" will help simplify how to utilize the trainer. In addition, the two companies anticipate additional collaborations throughout the 2023-24 platform tennis season.

"Playing platform tennis is about having fun, but having access to training resources is critical for those who are looking to get better," said Mark Innes, founder/CEO of miPADDLE. "By aligning Volley's innovative approach to racquet sports training with our premier content service, we are taking players, pros, and platform tennis overall to the next level."

As the first AI-enabled racquet sports trainer that delivers on-demand, live-play training, Volley helps pros and players maximize their game. The trainer leverages sophisticated vision software for ball-tracking, player-tracking, and court positioning to simulate real point play, including serves, drives, volleys, lobs, screens, and specialty shots. Additionally, the trainer can record sessions for off-the-court learning, and players can receive personalized stats by downloading the Volley app. Volley is controlled through a smartphone and can be used for multiple racquet sports, including platform tennis, padel, pickleball, and tennis.

Volley is available across multiple programs in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania and continues to grow. For more information, visit getvolley.com and follow @trainwithvolley on Instagram. For more information on miPADDLE, visit mipaddle.co and follow @mipaddle.co on Instagram.

About Volley

Volley is modernizing racquet sports with the first AI-enabled training experience. Backed by cutting-edge technology, Volley delivers the on-demand, dynamic system for live play training and better workouts. Volley creates a community to connect pros and players while giving users personalized performance insights to track progress and customize their practice. Volley supports pros with new ways to interact with players, helps facilities boost program participation, and provides everyone with more opportunities to play the game they love. For more information, visit getvolley.com.

About miPADDLE

miPADDLE is an instructional platform tennis website with a mission to help you reach your paddle goals. We offer over 100 online classes and programs to help players of every level improve their game and be more confident on the court. For more information, visit mipaddle.co/.

