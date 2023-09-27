Volley Announces Exclusive Partnership with American Platform Tennis Association

Volley and the APTA share a passion for platform tennis and a commitment to innovating the sport to ensure everyone can make the most of their time on the court. As a paddle player myself, I'm thrilled about this collaboration and what it means for the future. Tweet this

Volley delivers on-demand, live-play training that uses vision algorithms and AI to mimic real-life shots and play scenarios - from serves and volleys to more intricate shots. Its portable ball trainer easily rolls onto the court and offers video recording for personalized shot statistics and real-time player analysis through its smartphone app. Volley supports pros by allowing them to be on the same side of the net during a lesson and enabling them to provide player analysis and tailored instructions off the court. With a library of content, Volley also provides customized workouts for players.

"After the APTA board met with John and his team and saw the trainer in action early on, we instantly realized the opportunity Volley creates for clubs, pros, and players and how it is truly transforming the game we all love," said Amin Khadduri, the APTA CEO. "As our sport has taken off, so has the technology that supports it, and our partnership with Volley signals our investment in taking platform tennis to the next level so that even more pros and players of all skill levels can get involved."

With this sponsorship, Volley will have a presence at a host of the APTA's more than 270 annual tournaments, including 47 National Championship Events. Volley is accessible to all clubs and pros with no upfront cost, and players can subscribe to receive access to its library of workouts, shots, and player data.

For more information, visit getvolley.com

About Volley

Volley is modernizing racquet sports with the first AI-enabled training experience. Backed by cutting-edge technology, Volley delivers an on-demand, dynamic system for live play training and better workouts. Volley creates a community to connect pros and players while giving users personalized performance insights to track progress and customize their practice. Volley supports pros with new ways to interact with players, helps facilities boost program participation, and provides everyone with more opportunities to play the game they love. For more information, visit getvolley.com.

About APTA

The American Platform Tennis Association (APTA) is a non-profit organization that governs the sport of platform tennis for its 32,000 members, which includes individuals, municipalities, and clubs. The APTA runs the APTA TOUR and sanctions more than 250 annual tournaments, including 47 National Championship events. The organization provides National Rankings, Platform Tennis Index (PTI), and a league management system for APTA members; maintains the official rules and etiquette of the sport; administers the Platform Tennis Hall of Fame; regulates standards for balls, paddles, and courts; and manages its website and produces and distributes comprehensive media communications. To learn more, please visit http://www.platformtennis.org/.

