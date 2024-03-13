Volley Sees Unprecedented Subscriber Growth for AI-Enabled Racquet Sports Trainer

Innovator of Live-Play Trainer Installs at 45 Clubs in 2023-24 Season

CHICAGO and LANCASTER, Pa., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Volley, innovator of the first AI-enabled racquet sports training experience, is announcing significant growth milestones, including installing its groundbreaking trainer at 45 platform tennis and Padel clubs nationwide in less than four months. The company "sold out" of its Volley fall run of trainers within 120 days of formally hitting the market in September 2023 and is already deploying its second run of trainers.

"Tennis, Pickleball, Padel, and Platform Tennis are growing in popularity - with that comes a need to support programs, pros, and players with a better way to play and develop their game," said John Weinlader, co-founder and CEO of Volley. "As evidenced by our phenomenal growth since launching, we have proven there is demand for our next-generation technology that simulates live play on the court. Other sports solutions, like the golf simulator, have provided people better access to work on their game; this is what Volley delivers for racquet sports."

Volley's portable trainer integrates artificial intelligence and vision software to provide ball-tracking, player-tracking, and court positioning, as well as to simulate point play with intricate and dynamic shots. Volley takes it one step further by recording sessions for off-the-court learning and personalized player analysis. Because it offers the flexibility to schedule training sessions at a player or pro's convenience and without the need for a full team, Volley users can spend more time on the court and more time working on the specific aspects of their game that they need to improve. In fact, a recent player survey shows users are spending 24% more time playing due to Volley.

"Volley provides racquet sports players with the training experience they need," said Tom Morgan, a Volley subscriber. "The Volley trainer enables me to track my progress, review videos of my game with my pro, and make adjustments in short order. The trainer challenges me, ensuring I never plateau in the sport I love."

In addition to traction with clubs, Volley is expanding its presence within the community through strategic partnerships such as its work with the American Platform Tennis Association. The company is also continuing to work with experts and advocates to help deliver advice and best practices for players, including showcasing user experiences through #thisishowwevolley. For more, visit Volley's blog.

"We're excited by the early interest and adoption of the Volley Trainer and have even loftier goals for the year ahead. We know this is a pivotal moment for racquet sports, and we're thrilled to be a part of it," added Weinlader.

