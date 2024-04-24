Volley's AI-Enabled Racquet Simulator Helps Racquet Sports Pros Boost Income, According to New Survey

We see our simulator as an asset that helps Pros on and off the court so that more people can play the sport they love by finding new ways to engage and improve Post this

The Volley survey shows that more than 70% of Pros say their lessons are more efficient with Volley, given the repeatability of the ball feeding and ability to teach on the same side of the net. Moreover, 94% of clubs report no issues with court availability after getting Volley, meaning its role is a supplemental training tool that does not interfere with club routines.

The Volley Simulator uses AI technology to analyze player performance and provide personalized feedback, allowing Pros to tailor their coaching approach to individual needs. The intuitive interface and comprehensive data analytics give Pros the ability to review client videos, track progress over time, and make data-driven decisions to optimize training regimens.

"Volley has transformed the way I teach and has become integral for our program and members," said Lauren Gebbia, Racquets Director for Englewood Field Club in Bergen County, New Jersey. "Because of its ease of use and portability, I can incorporate specific shots in lessons and camps. I've noticed many members are using it when they don't have a partner to play with or as a way to warm up before their group gets to the court. It's also being used as a follow-up tool after our clinics so players can immediately practice what they've learned that day."

"Last year, I was sidelined with a major injury, leaving me unable to play or teach," said Teddy Bouquemont, Head Pro at Westmoreland Country Club in Wilmette, IL. "Because of Volley, I didn't have to cancel my lessons, and I used the Simulator to feed shots and analyze player performance. Volley allowed me to pivot my coaching strategy and ensure I could still support my players without sacrificing my recovery."

Volley has seen explosive demand and adoption for its simulator and has been deployed to nearly 50 platform tennis and Padel clubs nationwide in just its first six months since launching. To learn more about how Volley supports Pros, programs, and players, visit https://getvolley.com/pros.

Volley is modernizing racquet sports with the first AI-enabled training experience. Backed by cutting-edge technology, Volley delivers the on-demand, dynamic system for live play training and better workouts. Volley creates a community to connect Pros and players while giving users personalized performance insights to track progress and customize their practice. Volley supports Pros with new ways to interact with players, helps facilities boost program participation, and provides everyone with more opportunities to play the game they love. For more information, visit getvolley.com.

