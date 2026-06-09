When a camera in New York City recently flagged the iconic KITT car from "Knight Rider" for speeding, the story became a reminder of why the Volo Museum is a leading destination for fun family activities near Chicago.

VOLO, Ill., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volo Museum made headlines recently when an automated speed camera in New York City issued a speeding ticket to a Volo-registered vehicle — the famous KITT car from the television series "Knight Rider." The museum's replica of the iconic black Trans Am, used in promotional appearances, had its plate information matched to a photo taken by the camera system.

Museum staff provided security footage confirming the car had not left the property, and the ticket is set to be dropped. The story spread, drawing renewed attention to one of Illinois's most talked-about family-friendly attractions.

Why Is the KITT Car at Volo Museum Getting Attention?

The speeding ticket story caught the attention of national media outlets, but for families already familiar with the Volo Museum, the buzz comes as little surprise. The museum has been home to KITT for years, drawing visitors who grew up watching "Knight Rider" alongside children experiencing the car for the first time.

The collection extends well beyond one famous vehicle. Dozens of pop culture cars, including the DeLorean and the Batmobile, are displayed throughout the museum. Hundreds of classic and collector automobiles spanning more than a century of automotive history are also included.

What Can Families Do at the Volo Museum Beyond the Car Exhibits?

For families seeking kids' activities in Illinois, finding a destination that pleases both adults and children can be a challenge. Volo Museum has several attractions under one roof. Jurassic Gardens offers a kid-friendly outdoor experience with life-size dinosaur figures. This attraction gives younger visitors a break from the indoor galleries.

A café and gift shop also round out the visit, and the museum hosts private events and group outings throughout the year. As the Volo Museum puts it, the experience is "part museum, part adventure."

How much are tickets for the Volo Museum? Prices vary, with options to purchase admission to individual attractions or bundled passes for a full-day experience. Families planning their trip can explore the full lineup of attractions and ticketing options on the official website.

Frequently Asked Questions

Get answers to common questions about the Volo Museum.

Is the Volo Museum family-friendly?

Yes, Volo Museum's combination of pop culture vehicles, classic car displays and outdoor experiences like Jurassic Gardens draws visitors of all ages, from young children to longtime automotive enthusiasts.

What makes the Volo Museum stand out?

Volo Museum's collection spans genres and generations, offering new discoveries at each visit. The museum consistently receives positive reviews, and its convenient proximity to major metropolitan areas, such as Chicago, ensures visitors have access to a wide array of additional amenities and attractions.

Is the Volo Museum accessible for visitors with mobility needs?

Volo Museum is largely accessible for visitors with mobility needs. Automatic door openers are installed on all pathway doors, and accessible restrooms are available throughout the museum. Some outdoor areas include inclines, and while all exhibits are viewable, certain features may have limitations. Wheelchair and mobility scooter rentals are available for reservation online.

About Volo Museum

Volo Museum, located in Volo, Illinois, is a family-friendly destination featuring hundreds of classic and collector automobiles, iconic pop culture vehicles, and seasonal outdoor experiences, including Jurassic Gardens. The museum welcomes visitors year-round and hosts private events and group outings.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Volo Museum, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://volofun.com/attractions/

SOURCE Volo Museum