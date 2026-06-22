Volo Museum has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation across its three signature attractions and introduced new experiences. It provides families in the greater Chicago area with an updated, multi-attraction day-trip destination for all ages.

VOLO, Ill., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's a familiar weekend dilemma — finding a family attraction that appeals to everyone. Parents are looking for value, children want excitement and grandparents typically appreciate experiences they can enjoy alongside younger family members. Just over an hour from Chicago, Volo Museum has spent the last several years reimagining what a family attraction can be.

Following a multimillion-dollar renovation across its attractions, the destination now offers new experiences and updated exhibits. New additions include live reptiles, a military combat zone and a snow vehicle exhibit.

What Can Families Expect During a Visit?

Spread across 75 acres in northern Illinois, Volo Museum features five showrooms, exhibits and attractions. Among its highlights are three experiences that pull visitors into different worlds, including:

Volo Museum: Explore more than 250 collector cars, alongside military displays, boats, trains and immersive exhibits. It's a place where grandparents can share stories of the cars of their youth while kids discover the heroes of the silver screen, including the Fast & Furious collection.

Jurassic Gardens: See 40 life-sized, moving and roaring animatronic dinosaurs in an expansive outdoor park. The whole family can stand in the shadow of a T. Rex and then get up close and personal with live reptiles and fossils.

Titanic Exhibit: Learn stories of those who lived, worked and traveled aboard the Titanic and see authentic artifacts from the era. It's a quiet, powerful journey back in time that connects visitors to the personal tales of those on board.

Most visits begin at Grams Central Station, which serves as the hub for the property and offers food, drinks and gifts.

Families can then spend a few hours exploring the Volo Museum before continuing to attractions such as movie cars, the carousel, the Disney Gallery and seasonal experiences like Rock-afire Explosion. After lunch, many visitors head to Jurassic Gardens and finish their day at the Titanic Exhibit.

Children 4 and under can enter for free, and the museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For visitors who want to make the most of everything on-site, the Platinum Pass provides access to all attractions and includes a free next-day return visit. Tickets are available via its website.

In addition to the museum experiences, families can also visit the Volo Antique Malls, which have been in business for over 25 years and attract visitors from around the world.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find out answers to common questions about family day trips to the Volo Museum.

Where can I take kids for a fun day near Chicago?

Volo Museum offers a family-friendly day trip just over an hour from Chicago, with attractions, exhibits and activities for all ages.

What are the most unique family attractions close to Chicago?

As a multi-attraction destination, Volo Museum is a unique place where families can walk among life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, explore collector and movie vehicles and step inside a Titanic exhibit, all in one visit.

Which museums near Chicago are best for kids?

Volo Museum combines educational exhibits with interactive attractions. Therefore, children have plenty of opportunities to explore and have fun.

About Volo Museum

Volo Museum is a family-friendly, multi-attraction destination in Volo, Illinois. It features a wide range of attractions, with dining and shopping available on-site. Open daily and located near Chicago, it welcomes visitors of all ages.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Volo Museum, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://volofun.com/attractions/

SOURCE Volo Museum