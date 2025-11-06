Volta Launches First-Ever AI-Driven Lawn Intelligence as Smart Lawn Adoption Gains Traction in U.S.

"Volta offers an intelligent lawn solution for everyone, no matter your lawn care needs." - Silvio Revelli, CEO of Volta Post this

"Consumers are showing a rising appetite for organic and intelligent lifestyle products that merge design, efficiency, and sustainability. They aren't looking for another gadget; they want something that actually understands their yard and treats it with care and respect," said Silvio Revelli, CEO of Volta. "For homeowners spending weekend after weekend cutting their own lawn, Volta helps them reclaim the dozens of hours they lose each year. For those paying strangers or expensive lawn crews, Volta gives you back the privacy and security you deserve. Volta means no more wasted weekends. No more strangers in your yard. No more gates left open and dogs escaping. Volta offers an intelligent lawn solution for everyone, no matter your lawn care needs."

Key elements of the Lawn Intelligence AI and Volta Lawn Companion include:

Effortless setup in just two steps: connect to WiFi and plug in the base.

Real-time adaptability that keeps pace with shifting lawn conditions.

Grass cycling that converts clippings into natural fertilizer to enrich the soil.

Precision trimming guided by growth patterns at the tips of each blade of grass for a flawless, uniform finish.

Object recognition that distinguishes between natural debris and personal items, ensuring safe, accurate operation.

Plant awareness that identifies grass species and weeds, creating a living map of the lawn's health for more tailored care.

A downward-facing camera that scans every blade of grass with meticulous precision while maintaining full privacy.

With this expansion, Volta has formed Volta Lawn Intelligence, Inc, a dedicated American entity that will scale operations, customer service, and distribution to meet the rapid demand growth from U.S. households and professionals.

The Volta Lawn Companion, created in collaboration with Italian yacht designer Federico Gerna, was inspired by nautical craftsmanship and naval influence rooted in Volta's origins on Lake Como, where the Dolce Vita lifestyle and lakeside gardens inspired the company's vision for outdoor beauty and refinement.

"While many AI companies focus on broad, horizontal applications, Volta is founded on real turf science, pioneering a vertical approach, applying advanced AI exclusively to lawn care," Revelli said. "By combining vision-based intelligence with the physical Lawn Companion, Volta delivers concrete, real-world results: healthier lawns, reduced water use, and reclaimed time & privacy for homeowners. So whether homeowners are looking for a fully autonomous solution to lawn care, or want to better understand how to best care for their yard, Volta's Lawn Intelligence is the effortless, sustainable, and organic answer."

The new 2026 Volta AI bundle, which includes the AI service and the Lawn Companion, is now available for both homeowners and professional users at www.volta.ai.

ABOUT VOLTA

Founded in Lake Como, Italy, Volta is the vision-based AI company behind the first-ever Lawn Intelligence. By blending high-resolution camera vision with self-learning autonomy, Volta delivers lawn care that's smarter, quieter, and more sustainable. The mission: make lawn care effortless, intelligent, and future-ready. To learn more, visit www.volta.ai.

