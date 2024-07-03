VoltaGrid Increases 2024 Order for Quantum Virtual Pipeline Trailers

"Our goal is to provide customers, like VoltaGrid, with solutions that help drive down operational costs and enhance productivity for a cleaner, more sustainable future." Steve Toelke, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure at Quantum. Post this

Designed to optimize efficiency and maximize payload capacity, Quantum's VPLite45/40 trailers allow VoltaGrid, the market leader in west Texas to supply intelligent, affordable, clean and turnkey power and fuel solutions for remote and grid-parallel applications. The VPLite45/40 trailer has an industry-leading gaseous capacity of approximately 472,000 standard-cubic-feet and weighs less than 59,000 pounds fully loaded. The trailers are compliant with U.S. and Canadian load requirements and are the leading choice for customers needing a smaller, lighter trailer that is easily maneuvered in tight areas.

"VoltaGrid's partnership with Quantum continues to grow due to the reliability of their VPLite45/40 product. Quantum's dedication to innovation and commitment to safety is aligned with VoltaGrid vision. This order allows VoltaGrid to secure additional market share in the integrated e-frac and power generation arena" said Joshua Edge, Vice President of Transportation at VoltaGrid LLC. "Quantum is a true partner with VoltaGrid; their nimbleness and ability to meet our rapid growth demands are paramount to this relationship."

About Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC is engineering the future of alternative fuel storage by designing, developing and bringing innovative and sustainable solutions for CNG, RNG and hydrogen applications to the infrastructure and mobility industries. Quantum is at the forefront of the industry with decades of experience in gaseous fuel storage and systems solutions. Learn more at https://www.qtww.com.

About VoltaGrid LLC

VoltaGrid is an advanced energy management and generation company that is developing an innovative platform to provide power, energy storage and emissions reductions for the pressure pumping, remote mining, utility, and distributed generation industries. VoltaGrid's fully integrated artificial intelligence platform provides live emissions tracking, asset carbon intensity, automated back-office management and ESG reporting on a centralized database.

Media Contact

Shelly Otenbaker, Quantum Fuel Systems, 1 2485066696, [email protected], www.qtww.com

SOURCE Quantum Fuel Systems