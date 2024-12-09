Volterrex Cuts the Cord with Industrial-Grade 13,000 Lumen Battery-Powered LED Balloon Work Light

Offering industry-leading build quality, the go-anywhere LED balloon work light casts 360-degrees of glare-free diffused illumination to improve productivity and workplace safety when working off-grid or when the power goes out.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volterrex by ISM Lighting, manufacturer of industrial-grade portable light solutions, today announced the launch of its first battery-powered LED balloon work light. The 13,000 lumen balloon work light casts 360-degrees of glare-free diffused light illuminating up to 7,500 square feet. The included rechargeable 10 Ah lithium-ion battery pack delivers 4.5 hours of illumination at full power, but can also be dimmed to extend use time to up to 40 hours on a single charge. Offered with an included telescopic tripod, multiple hanging accessories and handheld remote control, the extremely portable LED balloon light offers a high-efficiency solution that helps workers operate more efficiently in the darkest indoor and outdoor environments. Featuring Volterrex's patented diffusion balloon, the battery-powered balloon work light casts naturally-hued illumination that accurately renders colors, eliminates harsh blinding glare, and reduces eye strain during long work hours. For more information on the new Volterrex 13,000 Lumen Battery-Powered LED Balloon Work Light, please visit: https://volterrex.com/products/13k-lm-battery-powered-led-balloon-work-light-kit.
"Our corded Volterrex balloon work lights set a new standard for build-quality and diffused illumination output, now our first battery-powered commercial balloon work light enables customers to work untethered from wall outlets or generators," said Nick Palumbo, General Manager of Volterrex by ISM Lighting. "The 13,000 lumen work light allows off-grid locations to enjoy the productivity and worksite safety that powerful, portable illumination brings to construction zones, disaster recovery efforts, search and rescue operations, outdoor events, and more."
Volterrex Patented Diffusion Balloon
One of the unique elements of the Volterrex 13,000 Lumen Battery-Powered LED Balloon Work Light is its patented inflatable diffusion balloon. Fabricated from a proprietary diffusion material, the durable balloon inflates via an integrated onboard fan unit that also helps keep the LED light head cool for more efficient operation. Eliminating the traditional plastic or glass light globe, the soft-yet-tough diffusion balloon cannot shatter if impacted or knocked over on its mounting tripod; instead, the diffusion balloon simply reinflates when re-erected. Carrying an IP 44 rating, the portable LED light is weatherproof and dust resistant ensuring the integrated fan functions even on dirty and dusty job sites or during rain drenched field operations.
Diffused light sources like the Volterrex balloon work light offer some impressive advantages for worksite operations. The glare-free lighting eliminates harsh shadows and reflections, and mitigates the blinding nature of traditional light towers. Diffused light also mitigates eye fatigue, commonly referred to as eye strain, that can impact work results and productivity. Emitting a light temperature of 5,000 Kelvin for a natural light cast, the Volterrex balloon work light perfectly illuminates fine detail, ensures color accuracy when working with wiring, exactly representing paint colors, or correctly depicting colored safety signage.
Go Any-Where Functionality and Ease-of-Use
Designed for extreme durability, this battery-powered Volterrex balloon work light balances lightweight portability with high-quality materials to ensure the LED unit and its mounting accessories are ready to withstand the rigors of commercial construction applications, and will deliver mission critical illumination for first responders in time of emergency. The 13,000 Lumen Battery-Powered LED Balloon Work Light kit includes a rechargeable 10 aH battery pack that powers the dimmable LED so users can choose the lighting endurance that best suits their anticipated need. Set to 100% output, the battery pack delivers 4.5 hours of run time, but that can be extended to 9 hours set to 50% brightness, and a massive 40 hours at the lowest 10% brightness setting. Housed in a waterproof battery pouch, additional battery packs can be purchased separately to enable quick swapping for nonstop off-grid illumination.
Featuring a handheld RF remote to power the unit on and off, or adjust brightness settings, the 13,000-lumen battery-powered balloon light is sold as a holistic lighting kit with swappable waterproof battery pouch, including carrying bags for its high-efficiency LED light head and telescopic adjustable tripod mast, as well as additional c-clamp and eye bolt mounts enabling the LED head to be hung overhead.
Battery-Powered 13,000 Lumen Balloon Light Specifications
- Brightness: 13,000 Lumens
- Light Color: 5,000K/CRI 80
- Battery Output: 10 Ah/480W (4.5 continuous hours at 100% brightness/40 hours at 10% brightness)
- Charging Time: 5 hours
- Weight: 11 lbs.
- Warranty: Light 3 year factory warranty/Battery 1 year manufacturer's warranty
Pricing & Availability
Carrying an MSRP of $1,299.99 USD, the Volterrex 13,000 Lumen Battery-Powered LED Balloon Work Light Kit ships with all included accessories. Available to ship in late December 2024, the new battery-powered balloon light is available through distributors nationwide, or direct at https://volterrex.com/products/13k-lm-battery-powered-led-balloon-work-light-kit.
About Volterrex by ISM Lighting
Rugged, weather-resistant and built to last, Volterrex by ISM Lighting designs and manufactures patented portable balloon light towers that redefine versatility and illumination on the go. Compact and durable, its powerful and innovative lighting solutions boast cutting-edge LED technology, delivering brilliant, customizable lighting in any environment. Easy to set up and take down, and offering improved energy efficiency over comparable power-level portable lighting, Volterrex lights illuminate the night for construction crews, first responders, home and recreational uses, and more. For more information on Volterrex by ISM Lighting, please visit: https://volterrex.com/.
