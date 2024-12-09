Volterrex Cuts the Cord with Industrial-Grade 13,000 Lumen Battery-Powered LED Balloon Work Light

"The Volterrex 13,000 lumen battery-powered balloon work light allows off-grid locations to enjoy the productivity and worksite safety that powerful, portable illumination brings to construction zones, disaster recovery efforts, search and rescue operations, outdoor events, and more." Post this

Volterrex Patented Diffusion Balloon

One of the unique elements of the Volterrex 13,000 Lumen Battery-Powered LED Balloon Work Light is its patented inflatable diffusion balloon. Fabricated from a proprietary diffusion material, the durable balloon inflates via an integrated onboard fan unit that also helps keep the LED light head cool for more efficient operation. Eliminating the traditional plastic or glass light globe, the soft-yet-tough diffusion balloon cannot shatter if impacted or knocked over on its mounting tripod; instead, the diffusion balloon simply reinflates when re-erected. Carrying an IP 44 rating, the portable LED light is weatherproof and dust resistant ensuring the integrated fan functions even on dirty and dusty job sites or during rain drenched field operations.

Diffused light sources like the Volterrex balloon work light offer some impressive advantages for worksite operations. The glare-free lighting eliminates harsh shadows and reflections, and mitigates the blinding nature of traditional light towers. Diffused light also mitigates eye fatigue, commonly referred to as eye strain, that can impact work results and productivity. Emitting a light temperature of 5,000 Kelvin for a natural light cast, the Volterrex balloon work light perfectly illuminates fine detail, ensures color accuracy when working with wiring, exactly representing paint colors, or correctly depicting colored safety signage.

Go Any-Where Functionality and Ease-of-Use

Designed for extreme durability, this battery-powered Volterrex balloon work light balances lightweight portability with high-quality materials to ensure the LED unit and its mounting accessories are ready to withstand the rigors of commercial construction applications, and will deliver mission critical illumination for first responders in time of emergency. The 13,000 Lumen Battery-Powered LED Balloon Work Light kit includes a rechargeable 10 aH battery pack that powers the dimmable LED so users can choose the lighting endurance that best suits their anticipated need. Set to 100% output, the battery pack delivers 4.5 hours of run time, but that can be extended to 9 hours set to 50% brightness, and a massive 40 hours at the lowest 10% brightness setting. Housed in a waterproof battery pouch, additional battery packs can be purchased separately to enable quick swapping for nonstop off-grid illumination.

Featuring a handheld RF remote to power the unit on and off, or adjust brightness settings, the 13,000-lumen battery-powered balloon light is sold as a holistic lighting kit with swappable waterproof battery pouch, including carrying bags for its high-efficiency LED light head and telescopic adjustable tripod mast, as well as additional c-clamp and eye bolt mounts enabling the LED head to be hung overhead.

Battery-Powered 13,000 Lumen Balloon Light Specifications

Brightness: 13,000 Lumens

Light Color: 5,000K /CRI 80

/CRI 80 Battery Output: 10 Ah/480W (4.5 continuous hours at 100% brightness/40 hours at 10% brightness)

Charging Time: 5 hours

Weight: 11 lbs.

Warranty: Light 3 year factory warranty/Battery 1 year manufacturer's warranty

Pricing & Availability

Carrying an MSRP of $1,299.99 USD, the Volterrex 13,000 Lumen Battery-Powered LED Balloon Work Light Kit ships with all included accessories. Available to ship in late December 2024, the new battery-powered balloon light is available through distributors nationwide, or direct at https://volterrex.com/products/13k-lm-battery-powered-led-balloon-work-light-kit.

About Volterrex by ISM Lighting

Rugged, weather-resistant and built to last, Volterrex by ISM Lighting designs and manufactures patented portable balloon light towers that redefine versatility and illumination on the go. Compact and durable, its powerful and innovative lighting solutions boast cutting-edge LED technology, delivering brilliant, customizable lighting in any environment. Easy to set up and take down, and offering improved energy efficiency over comparable power-level portable lighting, Volterrex lights illuminate the night for construction crews, first responders, home and recreational uses, and more. For more information on Volterrex by ISM Lighting, please visit: https://volterrex.com/.

Media Contact:

Zach Heath

[email protected]

Media Contact

Zachary Heath, Volterrex, 1 4015597350, [email protected], https://volterrex.com/

SOURCE Volterrex