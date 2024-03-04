Volterrex Launches 4,000 Lumen Configurable LED Pro Lantern

"Like our commercial portable balloon light towers, the innovative LED Pro Lantern is designed to meet the industrial grade standards expected by our commercial customers to ensure long-lasting durability whether is being used on a job site, for recreation, or helping people endure a power outage." Post this

The LED Pro Lantern also features a USB power output to allow remote charging of devices when off grid or in the event of a power outage. Its integrated rechargeable long-lasting 7,800 mAh battery ensures hours of illumination ranging from 2.5 hours of full 360° light to 150 hours operating just the Warning Light. Weather-resistant, the LED Pro Lantern is designed for durability and provides soft diffused illumination eliminating the harsh glare often associated with other LED light alternatives to minimize eye strain.

"Volterrex has a proven record of designing and manufacturing portable LED lights that are efficient, lighter, brighter and built to last," said Nicholas Palumbo, General Manager of Volterrex by ISM Lighting. "Like all of our commercial portable balloon light towers, the innovative products in our Prosumer lineup are designed to meet the industrial grade standards expected by our commercial customers to ensure long-lasting durability whether the LED Pro Lantern is being used on a job site, for recreation, or helping people endure a power outage."

Volterrex LED Pro Lantern Specifications

Brightness: 4,000 Lumens

Light Color: 5,000K /CRI 80

/CRI 80 Battery Capacity: 7,800 mAh/14.8 Volts

Charging Time: 8 Hours

Warranty: Lantern 2 Years/Battery 1 Year

Weight: 5.2 lbs. (2.35 kg)

Dimensions: 6.6 x 12.5 inches

Battery Performance:

− 360° Light – 2.5 Hours at Max Brightness/25 Hours at Min Brightness

− 180° Light – 5 Hours at Max Brightness/50 Hours at Min Brightness

− Flashlight – 9.5 Hours at Max Brightness/90 Hours at Min Brightness

− Warning Light – 16 Hours at Max Brightness/150 Hours at Min Brightness

Pricing & Availability

Carrying an MSRP of $239.99, the Volterrex LED Pro Lantern ships with an included carrying bag for easy storage, along with eye-bolt and tripod adaptors for easy mounting. The Volterrex LED Pro Lantern is available directly at https://volterrex.com/products/lantern.

About Volterrex by ISM Lighting

Rugged, weather-resistant and built to last, Volterrex by ISM Lighting designs and manufactures patented portable balloon light towers that redefine versatility and illumination on the go. Compact and durable, its powerful and innovative lighting solutions boast cutting-edge LED technology, delivering brilliant, customizable lighting in any environment. Easy to set up and take down, and offering improved energy efficiency over comparable power-level portable lighting, Volterrex lights illuminate the night for construction crews, first responders, home and recreational uses, and more.

