Volterrex Launches 4,000 Lumen Configurable LED Pro Lantern

With four dynamic light settings, the rechargeable Volterrex LED Pro Lantern sets a new standard for portable lanterns providing mobile illumination for work sites, home projects, outdoor recreation, emergency preparedness, and more.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volterrex by ISM Lighting, manufacturer of industrial-grade portable light solutions, today announced the expansion of its line of Prosumer portable LED lighting products with the addition of the Volterrex LED Pro Lantern. Featuring four light settings, the innovative 4,000 lumen LED Pro Lantern illuminates any environment with 360° or 180° light, a Spotlight configuration that casts a beam like a hyper-powerful flashlight, and a Warning Light configuration that pulses a flashing beacon for emergency situations. The portable lamp is the ideal solution for illuminating any environment on the go from home DIY projects to commercial job sites, campsites, and roadside emergencies. For more information on the new Volterrex LED Pro Lantern, please visit: https://volterrex.com/products/lantern.
An ideal addition to any home storm preparedness kit, the LED Pro Lantern is the backup lighting solution needed when hurricanes or winter storms are brewing. The rechargeable LED Pro Lantern outshines all other LED lanterns on the market creating soft and crisp light cast up to 35 feet away for up to 3,500 square feet of 360° illumination. Its multi-angle handle allows the LED Pro Lantern to be carried as a traditionally slung lantern or as a flashlight, and serves as a stand to position the lantern for exacting light. An integrated tripod adaptor allows the LED Pro Lantern to be elevated on an optional tripod or hung from included mounting brackets. Able to adjust to the lighting demands of any space, the LED Pro Lantern easily provides the radiant light for home, recreation and commercial applications.
The LED Pro Lantern also features a USB power output to allow remote charging of devices when off grid or in the event of a power outage. Its integrated rechargeable long-lasting 7,800 mAh battery ensures hours of illumination ranging from 2.5 hours of full 360° light to 150 hours operating just the Warning Light. Weather-resistant, the LED Pro Lantern is designed for durability and provides soft diffused illumination eliminating the harsh glare often associated with other LED light alternatives to minimize eye strain.
"Volterrex has a proven record of designing and manufacturing portable LED lights that are efficient, lighter, brighter and built to last," said Nicholas Palumbo, General Manager of Volterrex by ISM Lighting. "Like all of our commercial portable balloon light towers, the innovative products in our Prosumer lineup are designed to meet the industrial grade standards expected by our commercial customers to ensure long-lasting durability whether the LED Pro Lantern is being used on a job site, for recreation, or helping people endure a power outage."
Volterrex LED Pro Lantern Specifications
- Brightness: 4,000 Lumens
- Light Color: 5,000K/CRI 80
- Battery Capacity: 7,800 mAh/14.8 Volts
- Charging Time: 8 Hours
- Warranty: Lantern 2 Years/Battery 1 Year
- Weight: 5.2 lbs. (2.35 kg)
- Dimensions: 6.6 x 12.5 inches
- Battery Performance:
− 360° Light – 2.5 Hours at Max Brightness/25 Hours at Min Brightness
− 180° Light – 5 Hours at Max Brightness/50 Hours at Min Brightness
− Flashlight – 9.5 Hours at Max Brightness/90 Hours at Min Brightness
− Warning Light – 16 Hours at Max Brightness/150 Hours at Min Brightness
Pricing & Availability
Carrying an MSRP of $239.99, the Volterrex LED Pro Lantern ships with an included carrying bag for easy storage, along with eye-bolt and tripod adaptors for easy mounting. The Volterrex LED Pro Lantern is available directly at https://volterrex.com/products/lantern.
About Volterrex by ISM Lighting
Rugged, weather-resistant and built to last, Volterrex by ISM Lighting designs and manufactures patented portable balloon light towers that redefine versatility and illumination on the go. Compact and durable, its powerful and innovative lighting solutions boast cutting-edge LED technology, delivering brilliant, customizable lighting in any environment. Easy to set up and take down, and offering improved energy efficiency over comparable power-level portable lighting, Volterrex lights illuminate the night for construction crews, first responders, home and recreational uses, and more.
