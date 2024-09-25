Volterrex Partners with Southeastern Electrical Sales Co. NEMRA Division of SESCO Lighting

With SESCO Lighting's 57+ years in the commercial lighting business, it is an ideal ambassador for expanding access to Volterrex's lighting solutions for customers in the electrical trades that are searching for the most innovative products in safety and worksite illumination. Post this

Volterrex patented advanced lighting systems feature durable inflatable diffusion balloons that cast super-bright-but-diffused light over wide areas. Creating a uniform and glare-free glow with the brightness needed for safe and productive worksites, Volterrex solutions reduce eye strain enabling tradespeople to deliver the best quality craftsmanship. Manufacturing a wide array of commercial balloon work lights, the Volterrex product line ranges from work lights for a single room, to 19,500 lumen lights that illuminate a whole backyard, to massive 42,000 lumen and 102,000 lumen lights for lighting up large-scale night operations. Volterrex balloon lights can be set up on their included telescopic tripods in just seconds while larger models are available mounted on rolling light carts. Available plug-in options as well as battery-powered offerings ensure seamless deployment on grid or off.

"We are always excited to partner with the latest innovative brands in the lighting industry," said John Palk, CEO and President of SESCO Lighting. "Our new NEMRA Division, Southeastern Electrical Sales Co., will support Volterrex's growth by providing innovative work lighting solutions to distributors and their customers in the electrical distribution vertical markets across the Southeast."

If you would like to learn more about the Volterrex commercial balloon work lights, please visit: https://volterrex.com/.

About SESCO Lighting

Founded in 1967, SESCO Lighting started with humble roots in electrical product sales and has grown to become the preeminent lighting and controls manufacturer representative in the Southeast U.S. The company is 100% employee-owned with 450+ employees located in 25 branch offices, along with 10 support divisions covering 9 states in the southeastern US: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and the Caribbean.

About Volterrex by ISM Lighting

Rugged, weather-resistant and built to last, Volterrex by ISM Lighting designs and manufactures patented portable balloon light towers that redefine versatility and illumination on the go. Compact and durable, its powerful and innovative lighting solutions boast cutting-edge LED technology, delivering brilliant, customizable lighting in any environment. Easy to set up and take down, and offering improved energy efficiency over comparable power-level portable lighting, Volterrex lights illuminate the night for construction crews, first responders, home and recreational uses, and more.

