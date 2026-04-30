VolumeSpikes.com Data Highlights Role of Volume Spikes in Market Momentum

VolumeSpikes.com releases internal analysis showing how unusual trading volume correlates with continued price movement, based on daily scanner activity and multi-week market observations.
KEMAH, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VolumeSpikes.com today released internal analysis from its proprietary real-time scanners, highlighting how unusual trading volume continues to play a key role in identifying short-term momentum opportunities across active stocks.
The analysis is based on recent daily trading sessions over a multi-week period, during which the platform's scanners detected approximately 30 to 50 potential setups per session. According to the company's observations, roughly 75% of these identified opportunities continued in their current trend following initial detection, particularly during periods of heightened market volatility.
In addition to consistent continuation patterns, the analysis also shows that one to two stocks per session frequently experience stronger-than-average price moves, demonstrating the potential for significant momentum when volume increases rapidly.
"Volume is one of the clearest indicators of intent in the market," said Ricky Gaspard, founder of VolumeSpikes.com. "We're not trying to predict what will happen next — we're observing where capital is actively flowing. What the data consistently shows is that unusual volume often precedes continued price movement."
The platform's scanners are designed to monitor real-time market activity and identify shifts in buying and selling pressure as they develop. VolumeSpikes.com emphasizes disciplined trading strategies, risk awareness and structured decision-making based on observable market behavior rather than speculation.
The company notes that results may vary depending on overall market conditions, liquidity and individual trade execution. The findings reflect observed patterns across recent sessions and are intended for educational purposes.
As market volatility continues to create both opportunity and uncertainty for retail traders, VolumeSpikes.com's analysis underscores the importance of monitoring volume and liquidity as part of a structured trading approach.
Additional information about the platform and its tools is available at https://volumespikes.com
About VolumeSpikes.com
VolumeSpikes.com is a Texas-based stock trading education platform specializing in volume-based analysis, momentum trading strategies and real-time market training. The company provides proprietary scanning tools, live trading sessions and structured instruction designed to help traders better understand how volume influences price movement.
Media Contact
Ricky L Gaspard, volumespikes.com, 1 4097954764, [email protected], volumespikes.com
SOURCE volumespikes.com
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