VolumeSpikes.com Launches Real-Time Stock Trading Education Platform Amid Market Volatility

LEAGUE CITY, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VolumeSpikes.com today announced the official launch of its real-time stock trading education platform, providing live market training, proprietary volume-based indicators and structured instruction focused on momentum trading strategies.

Founded by Ricky Gaspard, VolumeSpikes.com was created to help active traders better understand how unusual trading volume influences price movement. The platform centers on a disciplined methodology that emphasizes volume spike analysis, risk management and real-time market interpretation.

"Market volatility creates opportunity, but only for traders who understand what is driving price movement," said Gaspard, founder of VolumeSpikes.com. "Our approach focuses on measurable volume activity rather than speculation. When traders can identify where capital is flowing, they gain clarity and structure."

The platform offers daily live trading sessions, educational resources and Thinkorswim-compatible proprietary indicators designed to help traders analyze buyer and seller activity. Unlike prerecorded trading courses, the training is delivered in real time, allowing members to observe how momentum develops during active market conditions.

As retail participation in stock trading continues to evolve, many traders seek structured education and consistent methodologies. VolumeSpikes.com aims to address that need by combining practical instruction with real-time application.

The company is currently accepting new members and expanding its live training schedule. Additional information, educational materials and membership details are available at https://volumespikes.com.

