Volunteer Event Registration Open for National Public Lands Day 2024

"For over three decades, National Public Lands Day has been integral to NEEF's mission of fostering a sustainable future," Sara Espinoza, president and CEO of NEEF. Post this

NEEF invites those planning to host volunteer events this year to register on the official NPLD event map at NEEFusa.org/NPLD, ensuring they will be counted among the tens of thousands joining the nationwide celebration this September.

NPLD Volunteers Joining "Together for Tomorrow"

The theme for NPLD 2024 is "Together for Tomorrow." This year, an estimated 45,000 participants will work together to ensure the longevity of their local outdoor spaces while fostering environmental stewardship among youth and their communities. From trail maintenance to tree planting, beach clean-ups to forest bathing, and more, volunteers of all ages and abilities will roll up their sleeves and join forces for a common goal—stewarding America's natural resources for future generations to enjoy.

"For over three decades, National Public Lands Day has been integral to NEEF's mission of fostering a sustainable future," said Sara Espinoza, president and CEO of NEEF. "By uniting communities nationwide in celebration and stewardship of our public lands, NEEF continues to champion their conservation and vitality—for today and for generations to come."

A Showcase for America's Public Lands

NPLD is more than just a clean-up. It's a chance for people to connect with their communities, fostering kinship among those working together for the greater good. It's also an opportunity for youth to establish deep, meaningful connections with nature by providing positive outdoor experiences. Most importantly, it's a showcase for America's public lands and their capacity to provide education, recreation, and overall physical and mental health benefits.

Volunteer activities are expected to take place at hundreds of locations across the country, from state and local parks to land managed by federal agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, and USDA Forest Service.

"National Public Lands Day is more than a day-long celebration—it's an opportunity for communities across the nation to unite in service and enjoyment of our public lands," said Dr. Kimberly Winter, director of conservation education at the USDA Forest Service. "The Forest Service is a proud supporter of National Public Lands Day in recognition of its power to educate and engage people of all ages and demographics in environmental stewardship."

National Public Lands Day festivities will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2024. For more information on NPLD 2024 and to register your volunteer event, visit NEEFusa.org/NPLD.

About NEEF

The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) is the nation's leading organization in lifelong environmental learning, creating opportunities for people to experience and learn about the environment in ways that improve their lives and the health of the planet. Congressionally chartered in 1990, NEEF is a non-partisan, non-advocacy organization working to make the environment more accessible, relatable, relevant, and connected to people's daily lives.

Learn more at NEEFusa.org—or follow NEEF on Facebook.com/NEEFusa [Facebook __title__ NEEF Facebook Page] and X/Twitter at @NEEFusa.

Media Contact

Amy Skalmusky, National Environmental Education Foundation, 202-261-6483, [email protected], https://www.neefusa.org/national-public-lands-day

SOURCE National Environmental Education Foundation