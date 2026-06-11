Nashville's hospital sector continues to expand through new hospital towers, specialty facilities and regional campus investments. Reliable medical gas suppliers are increasingly important. Volunteer Welding helps healthcare providers across Middle Tennessee access the medical gases needed to support patient care and facility growth.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nashville's healthcare industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, causing healthcare providers to face increasing demand for medical gases to support patient care across hospitals, surgical centers and specialty facilities. As part of the Meritus Gas Partners network of independently operated distributors, Volunteer Welding is positioned to meet that demand by supplying medical gases to healthcare organizations throughout the region.

What Role Do Medical Gases Play in Nashville's Growing Hospitals?

Medical gases are foundational to hospital operations at every level of care. Oxygen supports patient breathing and anesthesia delivery, nitrous oxide is used in surgical sedation, and specialty gases serve diagnostic and laboratory functions throughout a facility. Every new bed, operating room, and procedural suite that opens in Nashville requires a dependable medical gas supply chain.

Nashville's rapidly expanding healthcare system requires sourcing from distributors with local presence, product inventory, and clinical expertise to keep facilities supplied without interruption.

Where Can Medical Providers Find Medical Gases in Nashville, Tennessee?

Medical providers seeking a reliable source of medical gases in Nashville can work with trusted suppliers like Volunteer Welding. The company offers medical oxygen, nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide and other gas products used across a wide range of healthcare settings.

Volunteer Welding's Nashville headquarters houses a high-pressure filling operation that processes oxygen, helium, argon, carbon dioxide, nitrogen and additional gas types. This site is further equipped with 76 tons of carbon dioxide storage, an on-site specialty gas laboratory and dedicated transportation capabilities for carbon dioxide delivery.

Through its affiliation with the Meritus Gas Partners family of independently operated distributors, Volunteer Welding pairs personalized local service with access to extensive supply resources. The company's outside sales team works directly with medical providers to recommend gas solutions that match operational demands while remaining cost-effective. To further support uninterrupted care, it also offers around-the-clock emergency assistance from licensed technicians.

Medical providers can explore Volunteer Welding's medical gas products to find the right solution for their clinical operations.

About Volunteer Welding

Founded in 1973, Volunteer Welding is a Nashville-based distributor of cylinder gases serving industrial and medical customers. It provides medical gases that meet applicable industry standards, along with reliable delivery, compliance support, equipment services and 24/7 emergency assistance to help healthcare facilities maintain uninterrupted operations.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Volunteer Welding, 1 (615) 256-5658, [email protected], https://meritusgas.com/partners/volunteer-welding/

SOURCE Volunteer Welding