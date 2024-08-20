Von Baer Launches New Wallets Range Manufactured from Cuoio Superiore Leather

Von Baer introduces wallets crafted from Cuoio Superiore Leather, combining durability, expert craftsmanship, and timeless elegance in every piece.

KATONAH, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The prestigious luxury leather bags and accessories company Von Baer is proud to announce the launch of a new wallet range. The wallets have been crafted from Cuoio Superiore Leather. This is a highly durable grade of vegetable-tanned leather, renowned for its quality. The new collection reflects the company's ongoing commitment to both sustainability and luxury.

This superior-grade leather is typical of Von Baer's passion for quality. The leather has been carefully chosen to ensure the products age beautifully with time.

Von Baer spokesman Igor Monte said, "Von Baer has always been passionate about sustainability, authenticity, and quality. These wallets are more than simple accessories. They have been carefully designed to act as heirlooms and stand the test of time whilst telling a fascinating story about quality and craftsmanship."

Key Selling Points of Cuoio Superiore Leather:

Exceptional Durability: Leather sourced from Bos taurus cattle that have grazed on nutrient-dense Western European pastures boosts collagen for outstanding durability.

Greater Strength and Texture: A 72-hour tanning process is used to boost the strength and texture of the leather. This is almost ten times longer than the conventional rapid 8-hour process.

Natural Conditioning Process: During the Tuscan conditioning process, natural tallow is used rather than cheaper alternatives like synthetic oils.

Rich Patina Development: Premium Cuoio Superiore leather is noted for the way that it develops a rich patina with time, as opposed to cheaper alternatives which are known for cracking and fading.

Cuoio Superiore full-grain leather aims to go above industry-standard quality levels, to provide a superior product that will stand the test of time. This leather is the perfect choice for the creation of bespoke leather items of the highest quality. It includes the top of the hide, which is the toughest part that's exposed to the outside world. The inclusion of the top of the hide is a major influence on the strength and durability of these products. Von Baer's market-leading artisans have the skills and experience to ensure that each wallet retains its unique characteristics and imperfections, which only add to the appeal of the leather.

Von Baer's new range of wallets (see them here) delivers several distinct benefits to discerning customers:

Strength and Durability: The uppermost layer of the animal hide, the highest class raw materials, and the expert leather treatment process ensures Von Baer provides a tough, long-lasting product that can withstand prolonged wear and tear.

Uniqueness: Each one of these wallets is unique, varying slightly in texture and color, with some even featuring small scars. This is a hallmark of the authenticity of the leather itself, without any overprocessing (like cheaper leathers) that would remove such features.

Expert Craftsmanship: Working with full-grain leather can be challenging, so only the most skilled artisans are tasked with crafting the wallets. These unique and distinctive wallets are not mass-produced.

Longevity: The use of high-quality leather means these wallets last much longer than cheaper alternatives and deliver greater value to customers in the long term.

Von Baer's commitment to using only Italian leather and trusted artisans in the manufacturing of its products continues the brand's tradition of quality and luxury. Customers can expect leather bags and accessories made to the highest industry standards.

About Von Baer

First founded in 2015, Von Baer is a globally renowned luxury leather products company that offers a premium range of customizable products. These include travel bags, wallets, briefcases, laptop bags, and belts. The company has sold products to more than 70 countries around the world and is passionate about crafting and supplying sustainable goods of the highest quality. Von Baer's world-class standards have helped it to become a leading premium leather goods manufacturer.

