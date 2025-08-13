Von Housen Automotive Group acquires Ferrari of San Francisco in Marin County, CA

Von Housen Automotive Group has acquired Ferrari of San Francisco. With an impressive record of success and a deep understanding of the automotive industry, the Von Housen Automotive Group brings valuable local experience that aligns with Ferrari of San Francisco's vision and goals.

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Von Housen Automotive Group is excited to announce its recent milestone – the acquisition of Ferrari of San Francisco. With an impressive record of success and a deep understanding of the industry, the Von Housen Automotive Group brings valuable local experience that aligns perfectly with Ferrari of San Francisco's vision and goals.

Commenting on the acquisition, Von Housen Automotive Group Owner and Dealer Principal, George Grinzewitsch Jr. said, "We are honored and excited to be part of the Ferrari Family. As a client of Ferrari of San Francisco for over 20 years, it is truly a dream come true to represent the finest automotive brand in the world."

George Grinzewitsch Jr. is thrilled to have his son, George Grinzewitsch III, as a partner and the General Manager of Ferrari of San Francisco. George Grinzewitsch III's background includes 15 years in the retail automotive space, where he held the position of General Manager and Vice President of their previously owned Mercedes-Benz Dealership Group. George Jr. himself began working in the automotive industry at the age of 12 during summer breaks and has held every position within a dealership. He became General Manager at just 27 years old, served six terms on the Mercedes-Benz Dealer Board, and made history as its youngest Chairman at age 40.

Ferrari of San Francisco will remain focused on providing clients with world-class service and innovative retail experiences that exceed their high expectations. The Grinzewitsch family is fortunate to join a team that boasts deep tenure and expertise in the retail Ferrari world. "The future of the dealership rests on strong leadership, a commitment to excellence, and client satisfaction. Experience and innovation will blend to create a dynamic approach that reflects Ferrari's values. The team is poised for growth and success under our ownership," says George Grinzewitsch III.

About Von Housen Automotive Group

Von Housen Automotive Group was established in 1958 in Sacramento and delivered high-end luxury vehicles to discerning clients throughout the Greater Sacramento Area, with three Mercedes-Benz dealerships until 2022. The Von Housen mission statement is and will continue to be: "We are a Golden Rule company, dedicating ourselves to world-class customer service in an environment of trust, dignity, and fun."

