VONN Lighting Announces Partnership with CLS to Expand Market Presence in Southern California

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with CLS," said Serge Magarik, CEO at VONN Lighting. "Their deep-rooted understanding of the Southern California market, coupled with our innovative lighting solutions, will undoubtedly create an unbeatable synergy. Together, we are poised to offer architects, designers, and end-users an unparalleled range of lighting options that embody sophistication and functionality."

CLS is renowned for its unwavering commitment to providing top-tier representation services to lighting manufacturers. The partnership with VONN Lighting strengthens CLS's portfolio of exceptional lighting products, allowing them to offer their clientele access to a diverse selection of modern, energy-efficient lighting solutions.

With its commitment to innovation and sustainability, VONN Lighting is well-poised to make a lasting impact in the Southern California market. Through this partnership with CLS, both companies are set to redefine the way lighting is perceived, designed, and experienced.

About VONN Lighting:

VONN Lighting is an industry leader in LED lighting solutions that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology, elegant design, and environmental consciousness. With a focus on creating LED lighting experiences that are both functional and captivating, VONN Lighting consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation to deliver high-quality products that enhance any space.

About CLS:

CLS is a distinguished representative agency operating in the lighting industry, renowned for its commitment to bridging the gap between manufacturers and design professionals. With a track record of providing unparalleled services, CLS serves as a trusted intermediary, connecting top-tier lighting manufacturers with the most respected specifiers, designers, and professionals in the industry.

