Vontélle Eyewear Partners with Legends Recordings to Launch Highly Anticipated 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Collection

"We are incredibly excited to unveil the 50th Hip Hop Commemorative Collection in collaboration with Legends Recordings," said Tracy Green, Co-Founder at Vontélle Eyewear. "As individuals who grew up during the rise of hip hop, this collection holds a special place in our hearts and it's an honor." Post this

"We are incredibly excited to unveil the 50th Hip Hop Commemorative Collection in collaboration with Legends Recordings," said Tracy Green, Co-Founder at Vontélle Eyewear. "As individuals who grew up during the rise of hip hop, this collection holds a special place in our hearts. It's an honor for us to pay homage to the culture that has inspired us and so many others around the world."

The collection features a range of meticulously crafted eyewear, including graffiti glasses and sunglasses that exude the vibrancy and spirit of hip hop. Each piece in the collection reflects the dynamic and diverse elements of the hip hop movement, showcasing bold designs, vivid colors, and intricate details that capture the essence of this influential culture.

Vontélle is committed to championing these values and ensuring that the collection resonates with fans of hip hop across generations and backgrounds. "In addition to its artistic significance, the 50th Hip Hop Commemorative Collection aims to promote inclusivity and diversity, embodying the ethos of hip hop as a platform for empowerment and creative expression," said Nancey Harris, Co-Founder, Vontélle Eyewear.

About Vontélle Eyewear

Vontélle was founded in 2019 to satisfy the demand for better-fitting, vibrant, fashion-forward eyewear. Vontélle is a Black women owned, designed, and operated luxury eyewear company providing bespoke textiles & prints from the African Diaspora on optical frames and sunglasses. They offer sizes that complement diverse faces, fulfill prescriptions and custom lens color/tints including blue light blocker lenses. Vontélle designs are tailored to empower humanity to see the world through a cultural and global lens. For more information, please visit https://www.vontelle.com.

About Legends Recordings, LLC

Legends Recordings, LLC is the official licensor of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop trademarks and art assets. For more information on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Licensing, contact Steven Heller of The Brand Liaison: [email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Simarski, RAGDOLL PR, 1 4144912914, info@ragdollpr.com, https://www.ragdollpr.com/

SOURCE Vontélle Eyewear