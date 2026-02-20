Vontélle Launches Black Label by Vontélle, A New Sub-Brand Designed For Diverse Faces

"These frames are not just accessories; they are expressions of identity, confidence, and belonging." - Nancey Harris, Vontélle Co-Founder and COO Post this

"Black Label represents the evolution of Vontélle," says Nancey Harris, Co-Founder and COO. "This collection honors heritage while pushing design forward. These frames are not just accessories; they are expressions of identity, confidence, and belonging."

Since its founding, Vontélle has challenged industry norms by designing eyewear that addresses both fit and representation—serving individuals whose facial features and cultural perspectives have often been overlooked in mainstream optical design. Black Label builds on that foundation, offering a premium experience for consumers seeking luxury that reflects both style and story.

The Black Label brand arrives at a moment when consumers are increasingly seeking brands that combine quality, intention, and cultural authenticity. Each Black Label frame is crafted to stand apart from trend-driven fashion, positioning eyewear as an enduring personal signature rather than a seasonal accessory.

"Black Label is about presence," adds Tracy Green, Co-Founder and CEO. "When someone wears these frames, we want them to feel powerful, seen, and connected to something meaningful."

The collection reflects founders Tracy Vontélle Green and Nancey Harris' original vision to create eyewear that celebrates culture, color, and better fit, born from their own search for frames that truly represented them. Because one size does not fit all, each frame is thoughtfully crafted to feel as good as it looks, so confidence and comfortability lasts all day long.

Following the recent Romare Bearden Collection drop, which served as an homage to the pioneering American artist who captured the rhythm, resilience, and complexity of Black life, Black Label continues Vontélle's practice of turning cultural narratives and artistic legacy into wearable form, with future styles set to launch under the Black Label umbrella.

Black Label by Vontélle is available to shop now at vontelle.com/collections/black-label.

About Vontélle

Vontélle was founded in 2019 to satisfy the demand for better-fitting, vibrant, fashion-forward eyewear. Vontélle is a Black women-owned, designed, and operated luxury eyewear company providing bespoke textiles & prints from the African Diaspora on optical frames and sunglasses. They offer sizes that complement diverse faces, fulfill prescriptions and custom lens color/tints including blue light blocker lenses. Vontélle designs are tailored to empower humanity to see the world through a cultural and global lens.

