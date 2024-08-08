Vori and Good Stuff Distributor Announce Strategic Partnership, Combining New Tech and New Data Access for Independent Grocers

"The old-school way of reconciling invoices to keep up with frequent cost changes and new items is inefficient and costly. VoriOS improves efficiency and profitability for our [grocery] customers." Post this

"Vori's partnership with Good Stuff is monumental. This collaboration is a catalyst for independent grocers to reclaim their power, brighten their futures, and ensure their family legacies," said Brandon Hill, CEO and co-founder of Vori. "Data transparency and usability are paramount for competing against big box chains, e-commerce, and inflation. I'm proud to say that Good Stuff and Vori are both in the business of empowering independent grocers by co-creating ways to level the playing field."

As a strategic partner, Good Stuff is also a fully integrated supplier on VoriOS, seamlessly infusing Good Stuff's most accurate data into all VoriOS tools used across a grocery store. The full integration enables streamlined inventory reordering, new product discovery, and the ability to process Good Stuff invoices directly in VoriOS, significantly reducing the time and manual labor needed to detect wholesale cost changes. Grocers with VoriOS report a 75% reduction in the time they spend managing cost changes.

Good Stuff's data integration with VoriOS also includes the real-time ingestion of Good Stuff's digital promotional files to instantly apply vendor discounts at the shelf and in the VoriOS point-of-sale system. As VoriOS enters more independent grocery stores, grocers leveraging its built-in loyalty program are seeing increased basket sizes, and as much as a 50% increase in visit frequency from shoppers who are members.

"My family has been in the business for over 30 years. For the first time, Good Stuff's grocery customers now have access to tools that allow them to manage cost changes and discounts that are passed onto them from all the brand partners we represent," said Ahmed Cheade, COO and son of Good Stuff Distributor founder. "The old-school way of reconciling invoices to keep up with frequent cost changes and new items is inefficient and costly. VoriOS improves efficiency and profitability for our customers."

The Vori and Good Stuff strategic partnership will also provide independent grocers with free educational content to help them adopt best practices and data insights traditionally used by big box retailers, including product merchandising and mix analysis, shelf price and margin management strategies, digital advertising tactics, and prescriptive advice on opening a new grocery store.

Vori's Supplier Network includes thousands of suppliers and over 1.3M products. Distributors and brands can claim their free vendor profile and customer dashboard by contacting Vori. Additionally, Vori's robust technological infrastructure allows suppliers, of all specialties and sizes, to directly transmit product catalog, invoicing, and promotions data to stores on VoriOS via EDI, FTP, and email for free.

Good Stuff Distributor Inc. is a family-owned business that has grown to serve as one of the leading independent distributors of natural, organic, & specialty goods in Northern California. Established in 1991, Good Stuff takes great pride in our hand selected offerings, quality of goods along with stellar customer service.

Good Stuff has a curated portfolio of chief brand names produced locally, nationwide, and internationally. From food service to retail, Good Stuff has a wide selection of quality goods available for your business needs.

Vori is the maker of the modern grocery operating system, VoriOS. Founded in 2019, in East Palo Alto, California by Stanford University alumni, Vori is on a mission to empower retailers to supply their communities with reliable nourishment–the grocery renaissance is here. Learn more at vori.com.

Simone Hadley Wilson, Vori, 1 707-943-5766, [email protected], vori.com

