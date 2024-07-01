Vori Unveils VoriOS: The Revolutionary AI-Powered Point-of-Sale System and Back Office Suite for Independent Grocers, Connecting Data Across the Food Supply Chain

"VoriOS even puts a pricing coordinator, a CFO, and a marketing director in the owner's back pocket." said Brandon Hill, CEO and a co-founder of Vori. Post this

"VoriOS represents a new era of opportunity for independent grocery stores," said Brandon Hill, CEO and a co-founder of Vori. "Our new cloud-based platform gives grocers the freedom to run their stores from anywhere. VoriOS even puts a pricing coordinator, a CFO, and a marketing director in the owner's back pocket."

Vori's all-in-one platform streamlines operations and boosts profitability with cutting-edge features that aren't typically accessible to local supermarkets, corner stores, bodegas, neighborhood markets, mom-and-pop shops, or co-ops. The platform is customizable to a variety of store formats and sizes, and is easy to use for a wide range of employee age groups.

"My parents founded Suruki Supermarket over 30 years ago," said Ken Suruki, Vice President of Suruki Supermarket and son of Ryuko Suruki and the late Shuji Suruki. "As my siblings and I grab the reins, we've experienced the complexities of running a modern retail business on outdated systems. VoriOS has been a game-changer for us. Its advanced features, like digital invoicing and automatic price changes, have revolutionized our operations. With VoriOS, we're able to streamline processes and focus on delivering exceptional customer service. It's the upgrade we needed to take our store to the next level."

Suruki Supermarket became a VoriOS customer in June 2023.

VoriOS feature overview:

Cloud-based point-of-sale system & seamless payment processing

Supplier-integrated back office suite, including: ordering, receiving, invoice reconciliation

Automated margin management, real-time pricing updates, digital price tags (e-shelf labels)

Built-in shopper CRM and loyalty program, and communication tools such as SMS messaging

With VoriOS, independent grocers can also expect reduced waste, improved shopper engagement, and higher employee satisfaction and retention.

About Vori

Vori is the maker of the modern grocery operating system, VoriOS. Founded in 2019, in East Palo Alto, California by Stanford University alumni, Vori is on a mission to empower retailers to supply their communities with reliable nourishment. Learn more at vori.com.

About Suruki Supermarket

Suruki Supermarket is located in San Mateo, California. Proudly serving the Bay Area since 1974.

Media Contact

Simone Hadley Wilson, Vori, 1 (707) 943-5766, [email protected], vori.com

SOURCE Vori