Vorro's Connectivity Report™ Finds Healthcare Has Solved Connectivity. The Next Crisis Is Visibility

"For years, healthcare focused on connecting systems. Healthcare leaders need confidence that the workflows running their organizations are functioning as expected before problems affect patients, providers, or business operations," said Andrew Baker, CEO of Vorro. Post this

The report identifies what Vorro calls the Healthcare Visibility Gap: the disconnect between deploying integrations and maintaining operational confidence that critical healthcare data continues flowing reliably across increasingly complex healthcare ecosystems.

According to the report, the integration layer is no longer the bottleneck. After decades of EHR rollouts, HIE investments, and interoperability initiatives, most healthcare organizations are connected. The challenge now is operational: knowing whether the workflows already in place are functioning as expected.

"For years, healthcare focused on connecting systems," said Andrew Baker, CEO of Vorro. "Today, most organizations are connected. The challenge has shifted. The integration layer is no longer the bottleneck. Operational visibility is. Healthcare leaders need confidence that the workflows running their organizations are functioning as expected before problems affect patients, providers, or business operations."

Key findings from The Connectivity Report™ Q2 2026 include:

More than 70% of healthcare referrals still move through fax or paper-based workflows, creating manual handoffs that increase operational risk.

56% of health systems continue to rely on manual processes for prior authorization and eligibility verification.

96% of hospitals report significant barriers to effective health information exchange.

An estimated $21 billion in annual savings remains available through healthcare workflow automation.

Across healthcare environments, operational failures are most often discovered through provider complaints, support tickets, workflow escalations, or missed referrals rather than proactive monitoring.

The report argues that healthcare's next phase of digital transformation will depend less on building additional integrations and more on operationalizing existing ones through proactive monitoring, governance, automation, and operational intelligence.

Referral management is one of the clearest examples of the Healthcare Visibility Gap. Despite extensive investment in digital systems, the majority of referrals still rely on fax transmissions, manual data entry, and fragmented status updates. When a referral fails, the failure often remains invisible until a patient, provider, or coordinator raises a concern. The result is delayed access to care, increased administrative burden, and reduced confidence in digital workflows designed to replace manual processes.

"Healthcare organizations don't need more integrations," Baker said. "They need greater confidence in the integrations they already depend on every day. The organizations that lead the next decade of healthcare transformation will be the ones that can see, monitor, and optimize the systems already running their business."

The report identifies three strategic priorities emerging across healthcare organizations:

End-to-end visibility across integration and workflow operations

Proactive monitoring with automated exception management before failures reach end users

Operational intelligence that transforms data movement into actionable business insight

As healthcare organizations expand AI initiatives, value-based care programs, and digital health services, Vorro believes operational visibility will become as essential as interoperability itself.

The Connectivity Report™ is Vorro's quarterly research series examining the operational challenges and emerging trends shaping healthcare interoperability, integration, and data-driven care delivery. The report combines Vorro platform data with publicly available market research to provide healthcare leaders with practical insights into the future of connected healthcare.

About Vorro

Founded in 1999, Vorro helps healthcare organizations connect, manage, and optimize healthcare data across complex care ecosystems.

With more than 15 million daily transactions processed, 5,000+ connected applications, 100+ enterprise customers, and over 25 years of healthcare integration experience, Vorro delivers managed integration services that help organizations improve visibility, reduce operational complexity, and deliver reliable healthcare connectivity at scale.

Media Contact

Teena Minhas, Vorro, 1 9174994303, [email protected], https://vorro.net/

SOURCE Vorro