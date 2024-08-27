Vortacity Cyber Launches as Premier Boutique Cybersecurity Provider for Associations, Nonprofits, and Mission-Based Organizations

"Progressing the awareness, education and posture of cybersecurity for associations as a whole is the mission" Post this

As part of their commitment to the market, two of the founders were in attendance at the American Society of Association executives (ASAE) annual conference in Cleveland, Ohio in August of 2024. Attending as consultants their shared message was that as providers to the association industry, they must be present and listen closely to associations and their current technology vendors to understand how to meet associations where they are in their journey to consult with them and provide the right services for the right associations, as one founder described, because "they're all at different stages in their cybersecurity journey. We don't want to sell everything to everyone, we plan to be prescriptive and only perform services associations need to enhance what they're doing now. Progressing the awareness, education and posture of cybersecurity for associations as a whole is the mission".

Ryan O'Donnell, Co-Founder and Chief technology officer has extensive experience in both offensive and defensive cybersecurity, making the organization well-equipped to address the specific needs of large agencies as well as smaller organizations. "At Vortacity, we understand that small businesses and non-profits often lack the resources for robust cybersecurity measures. Our mission is to fill that gap with affordable, effective services that deliver peace of mind," said Ryan O'Donnell. "We are passionate about helping these organizations thrive in a digital world, providing them with the tools and information they need to stay secure."

Mark Henderson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer brings a level of experience to managing and translating client engagements in the cybersecurity space that will help the team execute on its mission to demystify cybersecurity for association and nonprofits. Henderson commented, "The team at Vortacity believes that cybersecurity isn't just about protecting networks and information; rather, it's about safeguarding and advancing the critical objectives and hard work of clients in small businesses, nonprofits, and associations." Vortacity CEO added, "Our primary focus is to empower these organizations with the confidence to thrive in the dynamic and challenging world of cybersecurity. As a trusted partner, we bring not only advanced cybersecurity experience but also a commitment to standing by our clients every step of the way."

Co-Founder, Advisor and investor in Vortacity, Benjamin Muscolino has deep roots in working with associations and nonprofits over the past two decades. Ben is an industry veteran tech executive and leading consultant in the association and nonprofit technology markets currently serving as Chief Executive Officer at Breezio, a market leading member engagement platform as well as Founder & CEO of AssociationWire which includes a family of brands consisting of AMS Geek, Data Sangria and AMS Jobs. Muscolino, a 7-time founder and 5-time CEO in the association technology space, shared his thoughts on the launch of the company with Co-founders Mark and Ryan; "With our deep-rooted experience in serving both mission-based organizations, and cybersecurity attack and defense both at a very high level, we understand the unique requirements of associations in today's digital world." He added, "Vortacity Cyber is here to bridge the gap and provide top-notch association focused cybersecurity services that empower these organizations to focus on their critical missions while becoming more aware of threats that may try to derail them from their important work. Their data along with their members, donors, advocates and partners deserve to be safeguarded as good or better than any other industry."

Vortacity Cyber offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services for associations, nonprofits and small businesses designed to consult on the full spectrum of cybersecurity needs. Their core services include Vulnerability Assessments where experts work to identify and mitigate security weaknesses to protect critical assets. A Vortacity specialized offering includes expert managed Penetration Testing by simulating cyber-attacks to evaluate the effectiveness of existing security measures. Vortacity Social Engineering Services are designed to test and enhance the human aspect of customer security defenses. Another specialty of Vortacity will be Red Team engagements, which mimic sophisticated adversaries aiming to breach security controls using a blend of technical and social engineering tactics. Vortacity will also work as a specialized consultant to route associations to MSP's and other experts that may continue to improve the posture of associations outside the core services that Vortacity will focus on. The team at Vortacity will also be putting specialized resources in gathering data and intel from the nonprofit market in the form or formal research which it vows to make free as a reflection point to associations and nonprofits looking to make more informed decisions around their cybersecurity posture now and in the future.

The Vortacity team of experts is dedicated to fostering a culture of security and resilience within every organization they serve, empowering them with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape of todays issues and tomorrow's opportunities.

About Vortacity Inc.

Vortacity Inc. is a premier boutique cybersecurity provider specializing in consulting services, technology solutions, and research for associations, nonprofits, and mission-based organizations. With a mission to protect and educate those making a positive impact on the world, Vortacity Cyber ensures that its clients receive the highest level of quality, focus and partnership.

