Vorys Develops Groundbreaking Agentic Generative AI Product for Attorneys and HR Professionals

AIV Labor's exclusive focus on employment resources ensures that its responses are highly relevant, accurate, and tailored to the specific needs of attorneys and HR professionals. Unlike other products that may rely on outdated and/or unreliable data, AIV Labor uses a proprietary real-time search mechanism. Within the product, AI agents can autonomously perform tasks, refine its responses, and adapt based upon changing statutes, legislation, and codes. It asks users questions to ensure it provides the most accurate and complete responses to questions and presents those responses in a straight-forward, easy-to-understand format.

Over the past six months, Vorys attorneys and IT team have conducted extensive testing of AIV Labor. This confirmed AIV Labor's reliability and allowed the Vorys team to identify and mitigate any potential biases or errors that could impact its performance. Feedback regarding the product has been overwhelmingly positive, and AIV Labor has significantly reduced time spent on research when compared to traditional research methods.

Vorys is currently in the process of patenting AIV Labor, which the firm believes differentiates it from other AI products that do not utilize its unique agentic AI design.

"Making the leap from AI-assisted research to the differentiating functionality of AIV labor required recent advances in the AI space," said Nate Jedinak, Vorys' director of software, data and innovation. "It has been said that 'any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic,' and that is what we strove for with this product. It is extremely complex under the hood, but simple on the surface. It does feel like magic when you use it."

Currently, Vorys is working with a small group of clients to further test the product. AIV will be the platform the firm utilizes for expansion of the agentic GenAI functionality to other practice areas.

