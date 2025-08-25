Vosita Unveils Affordable Pricing for Independent Medical Practices on athenahealth

"Patients expect the same level of convenience whether they're booking with a solo practitioner or large medical group," said Gabriel. "Our pricing ensures that practice size doesn't determine the quality of patient experience a practice can provide." Post this

Independent practices often face an impossible choice between expensive enterprise systems charging up to $125+ per patient booking and basic scheduling tools lacking integration capabilities. Vosita's flat-fee model changes this dynamic, giving patients the power and convenience to book their provider online while easing front-desk workload.

"Independent medical practices are the backbone of American healthcare, yet they've been underserved by scheduling technology that's either too expensive or too basic," said Robert Gabriel, CEO of Vosita. "We're giving small practices access to the same scheduling sophistication that large health systems enjoy, without the enterprise price tag."

Pricing

Vosita offers simple, transparent pricing plans designed specifically for athenahealth practices:

$149 per provider, per month — includes athenahealth integration, unlimited bookings, SMS reminders, customizable scheduling, multiple locations, telemedicine features, and phone support.

per provider, per month — includes athenahealth integration, unlimited bookings, SMS reminders, customizable scheduling, multiple locations, telemedicine features, and phone support. No setup fees or implementation costs.

One flat rate — no hidden fees, per-patient charges, or booking limits.

Month-to-month flexibility with no long-term contracts

Seamless athenahealth Integration

Built for the athenahealth ecosystem, Vosita integrates natively with existing workflows, enabling online booking without technical headaches. Features include real-time synchronization, single sign-on capability, and automated data flow.

"Patients expect the same level of convenience whether they're booking with a solo practitioner or large medical group," said Gabriel. "Our pricing ensures that practice size doesn't determine the quality of patient experience a practice can provide." Early adopters report significant improvements in patient satisfaction scores, reduced phone volume, and decreased no-show rates.

Market Impact

Vosita estimates its pricing reduces patient access costs by 60–80% compared to traditional enterprise solutions. The model is available immediately for athenahealth practices, with plans to expand to other major EHR platforms in 2025.

About Vosita

Vosita is a healthcare technology company committed to helping independent practices streamline operations and enhance patient experience. The platform currently integrates with athenahealth and is expanding to additional EHR systems, bringing enterprise-grade scheduling capabilities to practices of all sizes.

Media Contact

Rosmary Bright, Vosita Healthcare, Inc, 1 201-903-7000, [email protected], https://vosita.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Vosita Healthcare, Inc