Vote Now! The Greatest Baker Competition is Officially Underway | The People's Choice Receives $10,000 Prize Package and More

Colossal, the global leader in fundraising for charities through online competitions, is looking for baking's best!
PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colossal is excited to announce that voting is officially open to find the 2023 Greatest Baker. The online competition, presented by TV personality Buddy Valastro, beckons bakers from every corner to showcase their talents, all while supporting the Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation, the largest provider of financial assistance to families of children with cancer in the United States.
The coveted title of '2023 Greatest Baker,' also known as the People's Choice, comes with a sweet prize package. The victor will not only be admired by those with a sweet tooth but also claim a phenomenal reward, including a $10,000 cash prize, a 2-page spread to share their work in Bake from Scratch, and an exclusive meet-and-greet with the iconic "Cake Boss," himself, who stars in the all-new "Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty", airing on A&E's Home.Made.Nation.
The $10,000 cash prize is a key to unlocking limitless possibilities for the champion's baking aspirations. Whether investing in further education or turning the dream of a brick-and-mortar bakery into reality, this reward empowers the 2023 Greatest Baker to rise to new heights. Last year's winner, Ginger Gaddi, is a stunning example of someone who transformed her sweet dreams into reality by starting her own venture, Creative Cakes by Ginger.
Beyond the cash prize, as mentioned, this year's Greatest Baker will share their work in the pages of Bake from Scratch, a publication revered for its delectable desserts, artisan bread, and mouthwatering pastries. A haven for baking enthusiasts, this platform offers the perfect opportunity for the passionate baker to connect with a broad audience of like-minded individuals. To add a sprinkle of excitement, the winning baker will have the chance to meet with the beloved pastry chef and TV personality Buddy Valastro. Imagine gaining invaluable insights from the 'Boss' himself!
But the sweetness doesn't end there. Eligible participants will be able to showcase their favorite "baked-goods decorating" photo, vying for the prestigious title of "Critic's Pick" by guest judge Melissa Anaya. The chosen creation will also be featured in Bake from Scratch, cementing the Critic's Pick place among the baking elite.
Anaya, a true connoisseur of culinary delights and the visionary behind Eat Drink AZ, is a content creator extraordinaire known for her keen appreciation of exquisitely crafted desserts. Her expertise has garnered recognition across various media, including television, radio, podcasts, print, and beyond.
About Colossal x Greatest Baker
Colossal is the global leader in online competitions, with one of the most effective fundraising platforms available for charities. The Greatest Baker Competition is operated by Colossal as a fundraiser on behalf of DTCare, a nationally registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Funds raised during the Greatest Baker Competition go to DTCare, which will subsequently issue a grant to the Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation. In 2022, Colossal raised over $1.5 million to support the Be Positive Foundation, demonstrating the incredible impact of the competition. Click here to learn more about the donation process, and visit colossal.org for more information on everything Colossal.
