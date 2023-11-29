Vote Now! The Greatest Baker Competition is Officially Underway | The People's Choice Receives $10,000 Prize Package and More

"Partnering with Buddy Valastro for this year's Greatest Baker Competition is a true recipe for success. Together, we're mixing passion, talent, ingenuity, and a commitment to a meaningful cause," said Mary Hagen, Colossal CEO. Post this

The $10,000 cash prize is a key to unlocking limitless possibilities for the champion's baking aspirations. Whether investing in further education or turning the dream of a brick-and-mortar bakery into reality, this reward empowers the 2023 Greatest Baker to rise to new heights. Last year's winner, Ginger Gaddi, is a stunning example of someone who transformed her sweet dreams into reality by starting her own venture, Creative Cakes by Ginger.

Beyond the cash prize, as mentioned, this year's Greatest Baker will share their work in the pages of Bake from Scratch, a publication revered for its delectable desserts, artisan bread, and mouthwatering pastries. A haven for baking enthusiasts, this platform offers the perfect opportunity for the passionate baker to connect with a broad audience of like-minded individuals. To add a sprinkle of excitement, the winning baker will have the chance to meet with the beloved pastry chef and TV personality Buddy Valastro. Imagine gaining invaluable insights from the 'Boss' himself!

But the sweetness doesn't end there. Eligible participants will be able to showcase their favorite "baked-goods decorating" photo, vying for the prestigious title of "Critic's Pick" by guest judge Melissa Anaya. The chosen creation will also be featured in Bake from Scratch, cementing the Critic's Pick place among the baking elite.

Anaya, a true connoisseur of culinary delights and the visionary behind Eat Drink AZ, is a content creator extraordinaire known for her keen appreciation of exquisitely crafted desserts. Her expertise has garnered recognition across various media, including television, radio, podcasts, print, and beyond.

Colossal is the global leader in online competitions, with one of the most effective fundraising platforms available for charities. The Greatest Baker Competition is operated by Colossal as a fundraiser on behalf of DTCare, a nationally registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Funds raised during the Greatest Baker Competition go to DTCare, which will subsequently issue a grant to the Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation. In 2022, Colossal raised over $1.5 million to support the Be Positive Foundation, demonstrating the incredible impact of the competition. Click here to learn more about the donation process, and visit colossal.org for more information on everything Colossal.

