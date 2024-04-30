Voting is Now Open to Find Colossal's 2024 Super Mom | Presented by Jordin Sparks

"Every mother is a superhero in her own right working to make the world a better place for their children. Through the Super Mom competition, we celebrate their remarkable journeys while raising funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals." - Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal Post this

"Every mother is a superhero in her own right, working to make the world a better place for their children. Through the Super Mom competition, we celebrate their remarkable journeys while raising funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal.

The Super Mom competition is a fundraising campaign that supports Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMNH). Last year, Colossal raised over $2.6 million, benefiting this 501(c)(3), which has helped 170 hospitals in their network provide the best care for children by raising more than $8.5 billion.

In addition to the grand prize of $20,000, the crowned 2024 Super Mom will indulge in a luxurious retreat to Palm Springs. A well-deserved getaway awaits, promising relaxation, sunshine, and cherished moments of tranquility away from the daily hustle. The reigning mom will also shine in the spotlight with an exclusive photoshoot and interview to be featured in Woman's World magazine, reaching 1.6 million readers across the U.S.

Voting is now open to crown the next Super Mom. To learn more about this competition, visit thesupermom.org.

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Super Mom, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions.

Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

Media Contact

Anne-Marie Pritchett, Colossal Management, 6026334163, [email protected], Colossal Management

SOURCE Colossal Management