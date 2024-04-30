Voting is Now Open to Find Colossal's 2024 Super Mom | Presented by Jordin Sparks

Super Mom is a Colossal-powered fundraising campaign that celebrates motherhood while raising money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional fundraiser Colossal is thrilled to announce that voting is open for the 2024 Super Mom competition. Colossal invites the public to vote for their favorite mama to take the title, $20,000, receive a two-page feature in Woman's World magazine, and jet off for an exclusive weekend getaway to Palm Springs, CA. Whether caring for sweet newborns or mastering the chaos of raising teenagers, moms are superheroes in their own right. The competition not only promises a chance at an incredible prize but also champions the tireless efforts of mothers everywhere. Entrants advance in a tournament-style competition that narrows with each round until there is a winner.
Among the excitement is Grammy-nominated sensation and American Idol's youngest winner Jordin Sparks, who will host this year's competition. As a successful artist and devoted mother, Sparks offers encouragement and shares her journey through motherhood with competitors.
"Every mother is a superhero in her own right, working to make the world a better place for their children. Through the Super Mom competition, we celebrate their remarkable journeys while raising funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal.
The Super Mom competition is a fundraising campaign that supports Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMNH). Last year, Colossal raised over $2.6 million, benefiting this 501(c)(3), which has helped 170 hospitals in their network provide the best care for children by raising more than $8.5 billion.
In addition to the grand prize of $20,000, the crowned 2024 Super Mom will indulge in a luxurious retreat to Palm Springs. A well-deserved getaway awaits, promising relaxation, sunshine, and cherished moments of tranquility away from the daily hustle. The reigning mom will also shine in the spotlight with an exclusive photoshoot and interview to be featured in Woman's World magazine, reaching 1.6 million readers across the U.S.
Voting is now open to crown the next Super Mom. To learn more about this competition, visit thesupermom.org.
About Colossal
Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Super Mom, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions.
