Voting Is Open for America's Next Top Hitmaker | Sponsored by Gibson Gives

The iconic instrument brand Gibson, through its philanthropic division Gibson Gives, is a proud sponsor of the 2024 America's Next Top Hitmaker competition. A 501(c)(3), Gibson Gives is committed to introducing, inspiring, and amplifying the power of music through guitars across all generations, genres, and genders. The foundation is making the world a better place through music by supporting non-profit organizations and developing programs in our efforts to advance musicians through music education, and health and wellness initiatives worldwide.

"We are extremely excited about the epic partnerships we've made through the America's Next Top Hitmaker competition. From Rolling Stone to Gibson Gives to MusiCares — we know we are among the most respected names in the music industry. Colossal is proud to support MusiCares' mission to help the humans behind the music, including artists, producers on the crew, writers, engineers, and more," said Colossal CEO Mary Hagen.

"Gibson Gives is thrilled to support MusiCares by participating in this competition that celebrates and uplifts emerging talent," adds Erica Krusen, Global Executive Director of Gibson Gives. "Together, we can inspire and nurture the next generation of artists, ensuring that their voices are heard and their futures are bright."

ROLLING STONE AND THE FUTURE OF MUSIC SHOWCASE

Rolling Stone, the premier platform for music enthusiasts, will highlight America's Next Top Hitmaker in its illustrious pages. From in-depth interviews to hard-hitting political commentary, Rolling Stone has continuously evolved while staying true to its mission of telling exceptional stories that illuminate our culture. The publication will soon tell the exceptional story of the musician/s that claims the title of America's Next Top Hitmaker.

With a commitment to showcasing what's new, what's next, and what's moving culture forward, Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase is the perfect platform for an emerging artist to be discovered by fans, industry professionals, and today's hottest acts. Taking place in Austin, Texas, in 2025, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime performance for the imminent Hitmaker.

CHAMPIONING MUSICARES WITH BUSTA RHYMES

Colossal is proud to support MusiCares through the America's Next Top Hitmaker competition. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and wellbeing of the music community. In 2023, MusiCares launched Humans of Hip Hop (H3) to provide resources tailored to the needs of the hip hop community.

This year's champion will also receive a unique opportunity: an exclusive mentoring session with the iconic Busta Rhymes. "As a pioneer MusiCares' Humans of Hip Hop ambassador, Busta's support for this campaign will help amplify efforts to expand reach and impact in the hip hop community," said MusiCares' vice president of Health and Human Services, Theresa Wolters. "Many artists have lent their voices and experiences to our educational programs, which is so impactful to normalizing challenges."

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like America's Next Top Hitmaker, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

ABOUT GIBSON GIVES

For over 130 years, the iconic and leading American instrument brand Gibson has been shaping sound across generations and genres. Gibson, and its charitable arm Gibson Gives believe in the power of music, and that getting instruments into the hands of those with a desire to make music is a life-changing event. Gibson Gives—a 501(c)(3) is committed to making the world a better place by supporting non-profit organizations and developing programs in our efforts to advance musicians through music education, and health and wellness initiatives worldwide. Gibson Gives is committed to cultivating LGBTQ-inclusive partnerships and offering steadfast support for all communities. 100% of all donations to and from Gibson Gives go towards giving the gift of music. In the last three years, Gibson Gives has raised over $4.5 million dollars and enabled $46 million in funding for key organizations through product donations and meaningful giving worldwide. For more information, visit gibsongives.org.

ABOUT MUSICARES

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy® in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information, please visit musicares.org.

