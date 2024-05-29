Voting Is Open in Favorite Chef 2024 | A Colossal Competition That Supports Culinary Excellence

"It's hard to convey what this donation means to the James Beard Foundation. To learn in one fell swoop that some of the things we thought were not possible this year, that would have to be deferred to future years, were indeed possible, is a feeling I will never forget." – Jaime-Faye Bean Post this

HOSTED BY CHEF CARLA HALL

The competition is presented by celebrated chef and TV personality Carla Hall. Known for her roles on Top Chef, The Chew, and her HBO show Chasing Flavor, Hall continues to captivate audiences with her culinary expertise and charm.

SUPPORTING CULINARY EXCELLENCE

Colossal's dedication to culinary excellence extends beyond the kitchen. Having raised over $4.7 million in support of the James Beard Foundation, the Favorite Chef competition builds a supportive community of chefs. This initiative helps the James Beard Foundation promote inclusivity and sustainability, providing essential resources and programs for America's culinary professionals.

"It's hard to convey what this donation means to the James Beard Foundation. To learn in one fell swoop that some of the things we thought were not possible this year, that would have to be deferred to future years, were indeed possible, is a feeling I will never forget," said JBF VP of Development Jaime-Faye Bean at the completion of the 2023 Favorite Chef competition.

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: The public will vote to select the 2024 Favorite Chef, celebrating a chef who embodies passion, determination, and creativity. This cook will win the grand prize money, cover feature, professional photoshoot, and Carla Hall experience.

CARLA'S PICK: Select chefs will have the chance to showcase their plating skills and earn recognition from the esteemed Food Network star and competition presenter, Carla Hall. This cook will receive a 'foodie' trip to NYC.

See Favorite Chef Rules for more information on these prizes.

FAVORITE CHEF SPONSORS

Chef Works® is a leading manufacturer of chef uniforms and chef wear, ensuring chefs look as sharp as their knives.

Cutco® is a family-owned company offering American-made premium knives and kitchen solutions to simplify cooking challenges.

John Boos Co. is a provider of high-quality cutting boards, butcher blocks, and workspaces, inspiring cooks and chefs for generations.

For more information, visit https://favchef.com.

About Colossal:

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Favorite Chef, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

