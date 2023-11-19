Voting Now Open for Alabama in DesignRush's High School Football Logo Showdown

Public voting commences for Alabama's shortlisted logos in the American High School Football Team Logo Showdown by DesignRush.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American High School Football Team Logo Showdown, presented by DesignRush, has now arrived in Alabama. This national event highlights the best in high school football logo design, and it's Alabama's turn to show off its shortlisted teams' creativity and style.

Football enthusiasts can now vote for their favorite Alabama football logos under these categories:

Animal-inspired logos

Typography-centric logos

Combination concepts logos

Symbolic and traditional logos

Cast your votes on the dedicated page for Alabama here.

You can also keep supporting your favorite logos from these states:

Following this voting phase, the Top 20 logos from each state will be selected, eventually narrowing down to the Top 7. The competition will culminate in the crowning of the Top 3 high school football logos.

For detailed information on judging criteria and how to participate, visit this page.

