Voting Opens for Florida in DesignRush's High School Football Team Logo Showdown

Public voting has officially started for Florida's shortlisted logos in the American High School Football Team Logo Showdown by DesignRush.

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignRush's American High School Football Team Logo Showdown advances as first-phase voting for Florida's shortlisted logos kicks off. The event spotlights the design ingenuity behind logos across seven US states.

The public can now vote for their favorite Florida football team logos split into four categories:

Animal-inspired logos

Typography-centric logos

Combination concepts logos

Symbolic and traditional logos

To cast a vote for Florida's top logos, visit the dedicated voting page here.

The contest in Texas is also in full swing, with voting for its shortlisted logos ongoing. Support your favorite Texas high school football team logos here.

After the first voting phase ends, DesignRush will unveil the Top 20 logos from each state. They will vie for a spot in the national Top 7 showdown, culminating in DesignRush awarding the Top 3 logos.

For detailed information on judging criteria and how to participate, visit this page.

