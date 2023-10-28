Voting Opens for Georgia in DesignRush's High School Football Team Logo Showdown

Public voting for Georgia's shortlisted logos goes live in DesignRush's American High School Football Team Logo Showdown.

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Georgia's finest high school football team logos are now up for public acclaim. It marks the latest chapter in the American High School Football Team Logo Showdown presented by DesignRush, which celebrates logo design mastery in seven U.S. states.

Football enthusiasts can now vote for their favorite Georgia football logos under these categories:

Animal-inspired logos

Typography-centric logos

Combination concepts logos

Symbolic and traditional logos

Support Georgia's football team logos by casting your votes here.

The football teams in Texas, Florida, and Ohio are still vying for the top spots, and fans can still show their support on each state's dedicated voting page.

Once the first phase ends, DesignRush will announce the Top 20 logos, which will then compete for a spot in the national Top 7. The event will culminate with the awarding of the Top 3 logos U.S.-wide.

For detailed information on judging criteria and how to participate, visit this page.

