Voting Opens for Louisiana Teams in DesignRush's High School Football Team Logo Showdown

Public voting has launched for Louisiana's shortlisted logos in the American High School Football Team Logo Showdown by DesignRush.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignRush's nationwide showcase of high school football team logos has reached Louisiana. The American High School Football Team Logo Showdown brings together the most creative and inspiring logos from high school football teams across the U.S., and Louisiana is the latest state to join in.

Football enthusiasts can now vote for their favorite Louisiana football team logos under these categories:

Animal-inspired logos

Typography-centric logos

Combination concepts logos

Symbolic and traditional logos

Cast your votes on the dedicated page for Louisiana here.

You can also keep supporting your favorite logos from these states:

Once the initial voting phase is over, DesignRush will reveal the Top 20 logos from each state. A national-level competition will determine the Top 7. The event will conclude with DesignRush awarding the Top 3 high school football team logos.

For detailed information on judging criteria and how to participate, visit this page.

