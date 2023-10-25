Voting Opens for Ohio in DesignRush's High School Football Team Logo Showdown

Public voting begins for Ohio's shortlisted logos in the American High School Football Team Logo Showdown by DesignRush.

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignRush's American High School Football Team Logo Showdown continues to gain momentum with the launch of first-phase voting for Ohio's standout high school football logos. This nationwide event celebrates the design creativity in high school football logos across seven US states.

Football enthusiasts can now vote for their favorite Ohio football logos under these categories:

Animal-inspired logos

Typography-centric logos

Combination concepts logos

Symbolic and traditional logos

Cast your votes on the dedicated page for Ohio here.

The competition is still fierce in Texas and Florida, as voting for shortlisted logos from these states is ongoing.

Upon completion of the first voting phase, DesignRush will unveil the Top 20 logos from each state. They will vie for a spot in the national Top 7 showdown, culminating in the awarding of the Top 3 logos.

For detailed information on judging criteria and how to participate, visit this page.

